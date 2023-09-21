Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Nedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthLoeriesBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMore Sections..

In the news

StilesQuickEasy SoftwareEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Construction & Engineering News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Construction & Engineering jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Morocco to spend $11.7bn on five-year post-quake reconstruction plan

21 Sep 2023
By: Ahmed Eljechtimi
Morocco plans to spend at least $11.7bn in a post-earthquake reconstruction plan over the next five years, the royal palace said on Wednesday.
Ait Abdellah Brahim, 86, gestures among rubble, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, in Talat N'Yaaqoub. Source: Reuters/Ammar Awad
Ait Abdellah Brahim, 86, gestures among rubble, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, in Talat N'Yaaqoub. Source: Reuters/Ammar Awad

A 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck on 8 September, killing more than 2,900 people, mostly in the hard-to-reach villages of the High Atlas mountains.

The plan would target 4.2 million people in the worst-hit provinces of Al Haouz, Chichaoua, Taroudant, Marrakech, Ouarzazate and Azizlal, the royal palace said, following a meeting of King Mohammed VI with government and army officials.

Source: https://www.pexels.com/photo/close-up-shot-of-a-man-covering-his-face-8173232/ Pexels]]
South Africa remains Nipah-free as virus claims lives in India

16 hours ago

The plan covers rehousing and the upgrade of infrastructure in a way that is conducive to social and economic development in the quake-hit areas, it said in the statement.

The quake-stricken areas are among Morocco's poorest, with many remote villages lacking proper roads and public services.

The royal palace said the plan would be funded by the govenrment's budget, international aid and by a fund set up in response to the quake.

The fund has so far received some $700m in donations.

Last week, the palace said that 50,000 houses were known to have been damaged and that authorities would provide shelter and $3,000 to affected households. It also pledged to offer reconstruction aid of $14,000 dirhams for collapsed homes and $8,000 for damaged ones.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Read more: Morocco, earthquake, King Mohammed VI, Ahmed Eljechtimi

Related

Source: Twitter/@binance
Binance to airdrop up to $3m in BNB to users in the Morocco earthquake region12 Sep 2023
A view shows rubble in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake in Talat N'yaaqoub, Morocco, 11 September 2023. Reuters/Hannah McKay
Morocco wants IMF-World Bank meetings to proceed despite quake12 Sep 2023
Morocco tenders for 400MW solar plant in Atlas Mountains
Morocco tenders for 400MW solar plant in Atlas Mountains10 Aug 2023
Shell to supply Morocco with LNG in 12-year deal
Shell to supply Morocco with LNG in 12-year deal17 Jul 2023
Morocco seeks new fisheries 'partnership' with EU
Morocco seeks new fisheries 'partnership' with EU12 Jul 2023
Morocco names pre-qualification firms in 400MW solar project
Morocco names pre-qualification firms in 400MW solar project12 Jul 2023
Source: Reuters.
Moroccan airlines Ram plans to quadruple its fleet by 203712 Jul 2023
Morocco bans some vegetable exports to West Africa amid rising prices
Morocco bans some vegetable exports to West Africa amid rising prices10 Feb 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz