Morocco to spend $11.7bn on five-year post-quake reconstruction plan

Morocco plans to spend at least $11.7bn in a post-earthquake reconstruction plan over the next five years, the royal palace said on Wednesday.

Ait Abdellah Brahim, 86, gestures among rubble, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, in Talat N'Yaaqoub. Source: Reuters/Ammar Awad

A 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck on 8 September, killing more than 2,900 people, mostly in the hard-to-reach villages of the High Atlas mountains.

The plan would target 4.2 million people in the worst-hit provinces of Al Haouz, Chichaoua, Taroudant, Marrakech, Ouarzazate and Azizlal, the royal palace said, following a meeting of King Mohammed VI with government and army officials.

The plan covers rehousing and the upgrade of infrastructure in a way that is conducive to social and economic development in the quake-hit areas, it said in the statement.

The quake-stricken areas are among Morocco's poorest, with many remote villages lacking proper roads and public services.

The royal palace said the plan would be funded by the govenrment's budget, international aid and by a fund set up in response to the quake.

The fund has so far received some $700m in donations.

Last week, the palace said that 50,000 houses were known to have been damaged and that authorities would provide shelter and $3,000 to affected households. It also pledged to offer reconstruction aid of $14,000 dirhams for collapsed homes and $8,000 for damaged ones.