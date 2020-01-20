Pick n Pay shoppers can now book travel tickets in store

Pick n Pay has partnered with Travelstart to offer an in-store travel booking experience, allowing customers to compare and book flight and bus tickets in any Pick n Pay store.

Jerome Touze, MD of Travelstart, says, “Travelstart digitally reaches millions of consumers each year. By partnering with Pick n Pay, we are now able to provide extra value to our customers by giving them the additional option of booking their flights and bus tickets in store. Pick n Pay is an outstanding brand to be associated with and we could not be more excited to embark upon this new partnership.”Richard van Rensburg, CIO at Pick n Pay, says “We are always looking for ways to make innovated services more accessible and convenient for our customers. We know our customers have busy lives, so we’ve incorporated various value-added services under one roof for them to create one seamless shopping experience.”The travel service is the latest addition to Pick n Pay's value-added services. Customers can also pay for their bills, withdraw cash, transfer money, buy event tickets, and do banking in-store through TymeBank which launched last year.