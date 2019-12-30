South Asian Digital Media Awards announces 2019 winners

Wan-Ifra held its fourth edition of the South Asian Digital Media Awards where Manoramaonline.com won Best News Website of the Year Award. BBC News, The Wire, NDTV Hop, Arre, Sangbad Pratidin, Prothom Alo, and The Hindu are among other winners of the Awards 2019.

Winners

The South Asian Digital Media Awards presented by Wan-Ifra recognise publishers who have adopted digital media and mobile strategies as part of their total product offering to meet the major changes in how people consume news today.Winners will be presented trophies at the Digital Media India 2020 conference to be held in Dehli on February 18. The "gold" winners in each category of the Award will compete in the World Digital Media Awards that will be presented at World News Media Congress (Zaragoza, Spain, June 17-19, 2020).Manoramaonline.com, the online news portal of Malayala Manorama, has bagged the Wan-Ifra South Asian Digital Media Award for the best news website for the year 2019. The digital version of Kerala based Malayala Manorama newspaper is one of the largest regional language news websites in India.Before this in 2016, Manoramaonline.com had won the award for the best news website at the Wan-Ifra World Digital Media Awards. In the best news website category, the publisher also grabbed the second spot with its 'Manorama Mobile' offering.The award for the 'Best News Startup' went to The Wire (English) run by Foundation for Independent Journalism. The Wire also bagged gold in the 'Best Use of Online Video' category for its web series Sadak Se Sansad, which covered stories from 55 Lok Sabha constituencies across India.Two categories - Best Marketing Campaign for News Brand and Best Native Advertising/Branded Content Campaign - saw the Gold Award being shared by two contestants each. Sangbad Pratidin's Augmented Reality Face Filters during Durga Puja - 'Pujor Face' - fetched it the top position for the best marketing campaign. It also won the bronze medal in the same category with its 'MaaClicks' campaign. The Hindu's #UnderMyWatch campaign made it the other top scorer in the same category. The Hindu also emerged winner in the Best Paid Content Strategy with its "The Hindu+" programme.In the Best Native Advertising category, Prothom Alo's "Alor Poth" bagged gold while "Shusthyotar Jonyo" by ABP Pvt Ltd. took it to the top spot.Winners were selected from 10 categories including Best Data Visualisation, Best Digital News Startup, Best Digital Project to Engage Younger/Millennial Audience, Best in Lifestyle, Sports, Entertainment Website or Mobile Services, Best in Social Media Engagement, Best Marketing Campaign for News Brand, Best Native Advertising / Branded Content Campaign, Best News Website or Mobile Service, Best Paid Content Strategy (incl. membership or crowdfunding models), and Best Use of Online Video.Gold - BBC News - How many promises did the Narendra Modi government keep?Silver - The Federal - Chandrayaan 2 missionBronze - Prothom Alo - Prothom Alo - Election PortalGold - Foundation for Independent Journalism - The Wire EnglishSilver - The FederalBronze - ETV BharatGold - NDTV Convergence - NDTV HopSilver - Sangbad Pratidin - Pujor Face - Augmented Reality Face Filters during Durga PujaBronze - BBC News - BBC's Beyond Fake News ProjectGold - ArreSilver - The Hindu - SportstarGold - M M Publications Limited (Vanitha) - Ivide nalla vishesham campaignSilver - BBC Media Action (India) Limited - #FlushKeBaad: A social media initiative for public awareness on faecal Sludge ManagementBronze - The Daily Star - Bangladesh in World CupGold - The Hindu - #UnderMyWatchGold - Sangbad Pratidin - Pujor Face - Augmented Reality Face Filters during Durga PujaSilver - ABP Pvt Ltd - Santanan DehiBronze - Sangbad Pratidin - MaaClicksGold - Prothom Alo - Alor PothGold - ABP Pvt Ltd - Shusthyotar JonyoSilver - Quintillion Media Pvt Ltd - The Bold BrunchBronze – Times Network Digital – Jan NiveshGold - Malayala Manorama Co. Ltd - Manorama OnlineSilver - Malayala Manorama Co. Ltd - Manorama MobileBronze – Quintillion Media Pvt Ltd – The QuintGold - The Hindu - The Hindu+Silver - Quintype - BQ BlueBronze – Vikatan – AppappoGold - Foundation for Independent Journalism – The Wire - Sadak Se SansadSilver - BBC News - Ink of the EarthBronze - Quintillion Media Pvt Ltd - The Making of Lynchistan: Killing in the Name of the CowBronze - BBC News – Hand in Hand: A story of faith and friendship at KumbhBronze – Mathrubhumi Printing & Publishing Co Ltd - Mathrubhumi.com fire and flame.