Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

PendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

AICPA & CIMASAICAeQvestEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Banking News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

    Elections 2024

    David Ansara explains that South Africa needs a NO-ALITION.

    David Ansara explains that South Africa needs a NO-ALITION.

    sona.co.za

    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    World Bank approves Nigeria's $2.25bn loan request

    14 Jun 2024
    14 Jun 2024
    The World Bank has approved a $2.25bn loan for Nigeria to help stabilise its economy following reforms and scale up support for the poor, it said in a statement on Thursday, 13 June 2024.
    Source: Reuters.
    Source: Reuters.

    In April, Finance Minister Wale Edun said Nigeria was seeking up to $2.25bn in World Bank loans and expects the bank's board to approve the request in June.

    Nigeria President Bola Tinubu last year in May initiated the country's boldest reforms in decades, scrapping a popular but costly petrol subsidy and sharply devaluing the currency twice to try to kickstart growth. But the moves stoked inflation and worsened a cost of living crisis.

    With the devaluation, the International Monetary Fund forecast that fuel subsidies could cost up to 3% of GDP this year as the increases in pump prices have not kept up with their dollar cost.

    Labour unions also have been pressuring Tinubu to roll back reforms.

    The World Bank said it approved a $1.5bn loan to back Nigeria's reforms and another $750m to accelerate revenue mobilisation.

    It added that Nigeria has embarked on critical reforms to address economic distortions and strengthen its fiscal outlook, saying that the country has taken "initial critical steps to restore macroeconomic stability, boost revenues, and create the conditions to reignite growth and poverty reduction have been taken".

    The loan will support Nigeria's effort to raise non-oil revenues and promote fiscal sustainability, which will help the West African nation deliver quality public services, the World Bank said.

    Read more: World Bank, International Monetary Fund
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    Related

    Source: Reuters.
    IMF board approves members to channel reserve assets to MDBs for hybrid instruments
     16 May 2024
    Source: IMF's new managing director, Kristalina Georgiva. The IMF's Fiscal Transparency Evaluation Report has ranked SA's fiscal transparency.
    SA ranks top 3 for fiscal transparency
    22 Apr 2024
    Source: Supplied.
    Sustainable redistribution of land remains crucial to human rights in South Africa, as political parties jostle for voter support
     27 Mar 2024
    Source:
    Velmie's new platform transforms banking for fintechs, banks
    16 Feb 2024
    Source: Rand Merchant Bank.
    Rand Merchant Bank breaks new ground in Africa with World Bank partnership
    5 Feb 2024
    Tourists and locals visit a market in the Medina in Marrakech, following last month's deadly earthquake, Morocco. Source: Reuters/Susana Vera
    Despite quake and Gaza, Morocco tourism is up
     18 Dec 2023
    Source: Sam Forson/Pexels
    Treasury secures $1.6bn in loans to support Just Energy Transition
    23 Nov 2023
    Source: Reuters.
    IMF may need to augment Egypt programme amid Gaza war impacts, Georgieva says
    20 Nov 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz