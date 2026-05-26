Why buyers are turning to Velddrif for coastal living

With Cape West Coast towns attracting growing interest from home buyers seeking affordability within reach of Cape Town, Velddrif is emerging as a compelling coastal property destination. Situated on the Berg River estuary, the laid-back town combines lifestyle appeal with relative affordability and long-term growth potential.

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Despite its small size, Velddrif offers a broad mix of property options, from apartments and entry-level homes to luxury waterfront properties and vacant plots catering to diverse buyers.

“Velddrif is in its early growth stages with more affordable entry-level prices than many other nearby West Coast towns,” says Samantha Nel, an area manager for Pam Golding Properties in the Western Cape.

“That said, due to the increasing demand, the region is experiencing strong price growth with property values having more than doubled in some West Coast towns over the past few years.

“Velddrif attracts a mixed but lifestyle-driven buyer pool. Most buyers are in the 36-64 year bracket, but the number of younger buyers is steadily increasing. The dominant segments tend to be retired and semi-retired buyers, holiday home buyers, investors and families.”

Velddrif is 145km north of Cape Town, and just 20 to 30km from Langebaan and Vredenburg, which provide all the amenities necessary for a modern lifestyle. These include shopping, schooling and medical facilities, making the West Coast lifestyle increasingly appealing to families and young professionals.

Lifestyle meets growth

Nel says residents love Velddrif for its ‘fishing village’ feel with more space - and lower prices than some of the neighbouring towns.

The main industries of Velddrif are fishing, tourism and salt production, with two large saltworks that provide much of the salt in the Western Cape. The fishing industry is substantial with a working harbour at Laaiplek and the town is part of the Crayfish Route. The 100ha suburb of Port Owen has a marina and 3.5km of waterways, and the area is home to more than 350 species of land, sea and river birds and a wide range of indigenous plants and flowers.

Although it is a small town with just under 4,000 homes, some significant developments are in the pipeline to ensure Velddrif maintains its current high level of interest. An important milestone for the town is the construction of the new Carinus Bridge – a crossing over the Berg River connecting the town to the west coast peninsula - which is officially scheduled to commence in 2027.

According to the Velddrif Sakekamer website, this long-anticipated infrastructure project will enhance regional connectivity, alleviate traffic congestion, and contribute to Velddrif’s economic development. It marks a pivotal step forward in supporting local growth and long-term investment in the community.

Another major upgrade for this picturesque town is the new mall, De Drift. Nel says the mall will be an economic boost once it is complete, as Velddrif will become a top hub for the surrounding smaller towns.

“The increasing demand has resulted in more residential developments with estate living, gated communities and lifestyle estates expanding. Of course, prime land is limited, which is bound to push prices higher,” says Nel.

One of the new developments is Harbour’s Edge, a lifestyle coastal estate located near the harbour, with beach and sea views. It is within walking distance of the beach as well as restaurants and pubs and other amenities.

Harbour’s Edge consists of 49 vacant plots where buyers can build their own homes in line with the homeowners' association architectural guidelines and with approval from council. Plots are priced from R799,000 to R914,000, including VAT.

“Harbour’s Edge was launched late in 2025 and only 28 plots are still available,” says Nel.

“This demonstrates that buyers are realising that Velddrif represents a strategic early-entry coastal market where lifestyle and long-term value intersect.”