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    WhatsApp launches monthly subscription in South Africa

    WhatsApp has begun rolling out a paid subscription service in South Africa, offering users access to premium features for R28.99 per month as parent company Meta expands efforts to monetise its messaging platform.
    22 Jun 2026
    22 Jun 2026
    Source:
    Source: Pexels

    The subscription, called WhatsApp Plus, is appearing within the app's settings menu for South African users and includes additional functionality beyond the standard free service. The rollout follows Meta's announcement in May that it would introduce premium subscription offerings across WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram.

    According to reports, WhatsApp Plus provides subscribers with enhanced features, including custom chat themes, expanded profile customisation options and additional tools aimed at power users. The service is optional, with the core WhatsApp messaging platform remaining free.

    The move marks another step in Meta's broader strategy to diversify revenue streams beyond advertising. While WhatsApp has historically generated limited direct revenue compared with Facebook and Instagram, the company has increasingly introduced paid business tools, premium features and commerce-related services.

    The South African launch forms part of a wider international rollout rather than a market-specific product launch. Reports indicate that users can subscribe directly through the app using the billing systems provided by Apple and Google.

    The introduction of WhatsApp Plus places the messaging platform alongside a growing list of consumer technology services offering subscription-based enhancements. Similar premium tiers have become common across social media, productivity and communication platforms as companies seek recurring revenue from users willing to pay for additional functionality.

    Neither Meta nor WhatsApp has issued a dedicated South African announcement regarding the local availability of WhatsApp Plus, with confirmation of the rollout emerging through the feature becoming available to users and through regional technology media reporting.

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