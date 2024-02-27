The Savanna & Showmax Laugh Africa Comedy Festival 2024: And Still We Laugh

Cracker Zac’s in Rosebank roared with laughter and excitement during the exclusive launch of the Savanna & Showmax Laugh Africa Comedy Festival on 15 February 2024.

The Savanna & Showmax Laugh Africa Comedy Festival will take place from 5-7 April 2024. This festival will transform the Sandton Convention Centre into a hub of laughter, with a stellar line-up headlined by the legendary comedian Eddie Griffin. Attendees will enjoy a three-day laughter-filled journey with over 50 local and international comedians across three stages – where they will enjoy comedy in English, SeTswana, SePedi, IsiZulu and Afrikaans. The festival line-up showcases a perfect blend of familiar faces and fresh talent, including local favourites like Tumi Morake, Alfred Adriaan, Mashabela, and Chris Mapane, alongside social media comedy content creators.

Laugh Africa introduced the innovative ‘Just One Ticket’ concept, making the festival accessible to every comedy lover. It offers access to all shows on their ticketed day, with prices ranging from R340 for general access to R7,500 for a VIP experience.

The festival's creative director, Stuart Taylor, remarked, "We're redefining comedy festivals in South Africa. This isn't just a show; it's a three-day journey through laughter, from local talents to international acts. There's something for everyone.”

“Savanna Premium Cider has an incredible legacy of nurturing African comedy and is committed to elevating local comedic talent whilst bridging the gap between local and international comedy opportunities.” says Kayla Hendricks, senior brand manager of Savanna Premium Cider.

Once the festival wraps up, Showmax, the official streaming partner, will capture the magic with a 13-part comedy stand-up series on its powerful new tech platform. Laura Cooke, head of PR and communications at Showmax, expressed excitement about bringing the comedy fest to subscribers across the continent.

Comedy continues to emerge as Africa's secret weapon – a tool for celebration, resilience, and unity. Savanna & Showmax Laugh Africa Comedy Festival celebrates resilience through humour, living up to its tagline, "And Still We Laugh." The annual festival is set to become a cornerstone of the local comedy scene.

For more information, visit www.laugh-africa.com.

#SiyavannaSA #Savannalacf #LaughAfricaComedyFestival

Savanna – It’s dry, but you can drink it.”

Savanna promotes responsible drinking, not for persons under 18.

For more information, follow Savanna's social media channels or visit www.savanna.co.za.

Instagram: @savannacider

Facebook: @SavannaCider

Twitter: @SavannaCider

YouTube: SavannaCider

About Savanna – “It’s dry, but you can drink it.”

Savanna is a premium, crisp apple cider with a distinctive dry taste. It is one of the largest cider brands in the world and is available in over 60 countries. Since its launch in 1996, Savanna Premium Cider has won consumers' hearts and funny bones with its intelligent, dry, and witty sense of humour.