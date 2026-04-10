The hidden constraints of cash in Africa’s SME economy

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) remain central to Africa’s economy, supporting jobs and driving economic activity. Yet for many business owners, particularly in township and informal markets, growth is often held back by an overlooked challenge: the real cost of relying on cash.

While cash remains deeply embedded in everyday transactions, it carries operational risks and inefficiencies that can quietly limit a business’s potential.

From security concerns and reconciliation challenges to restricted access to financial data, a reliance on cash can make it difficult for businesses to build the financial track record needed to grow.

For entrepreneurs already navigating rising input costs, unpredictable demand and limited access to capital, these hidden costs can compound existing pressures.

The shift towards digital payments

Across Africa, consumer behaviour is steadily evolving. Increasingly, customers expect the convenience and security of digital payment options. For small businesses, the ability to accept electronic payments is no longer simply a convenience; it is becoming an important part of remaining competitive.

Digital payment acceptance offers more than just an additional transaction method. It creates a record of sales activity, enabling better financial management and helping businesses understand patterns in customer behaviour.

Over time, this information can support more informed decision-making, from inventory management to growth planning.

Perhaps most importantly, digital transactions help businesses begin building a financial footprint. This track record can become critical when entrepreneurs seek financing, partnerships or opportunities to expand.

Improving cash flow and operational efficiency

One of the most significant challenges facing small businesses is managing cash flow. Delays in accessing funds, inaccurate record-keeping and manual reconciliation processes can create unnecessary administrative burdens for already stretched business owners.

Digital tools that streamline payments and record transactions automatically can reduce these inefficiencies, allowing entrepreneurs to focus their time and energy where it matters most: running and growing their businesses.

For many business owners who manage operations, finances and customer service simultaneously, these efficiencies can make a meaningful difference.

Financial inclusion as an economic imperative

Expanding access to modern financial tools is not only beneficial for individual entrepreneurs; it also plays a role in strengthening Africa’s broader economic ecosystem.

When small businesses are able to participate more fully in the formal economy, they gain improved visibility, credibility and access to opportunities.

At the same time, better financial inclusion can support job creation, enable local economic development and contribute to greater economic resilience.

This is particularly relevant in township economies, where entrepreneurial activity continues to grow despite structural challenges.

Enabling the next phase of SME growth

South Africa’s entrepreneurs have long demonstrated remarkable resilience. Yet resilience alone cannot drive sustainable growth.

As the business environment becomes increasingly digital, the ability to adopt modern financial tools will play a key role in helping SMEs compete, adapt and scale.

Supporting small businesses in navigating this transition will remain an important priority for organisations across the public and private sectors.

By reducing barriers to financial participation and expanding access to digital solutions, South Africa can unlock the full potential of its entrepreneurial economy.

For many SMEs, the future will not simply depend on working harder. It will depend on working smarter - and having access to the tools that make that possible.