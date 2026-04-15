Tamia to headline Women’s Month celebration tour across SA

International R&B star Tamia is set to return to South Africa this August as the headline act for The Biggest Women’s Month Celebration Tour Experience, bringing her signature soulful sound to three major cities.

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The six-time Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum artist will perform at the Grand Arena, GrandWest on 6 August, followed by the Durban International Convention Centre on 7 August, and will conclude the tour at the SunBet Arena, Time Square on 10 August 2026.

Known for timeless hits such as So Into You, Stranger in My House, and Officially Missing You, Tamia has built a global following with her distinctive voice and emotionally resonant performances.

Her return to South Africa forms part of a premium live music experience celebrating women, culture and connection during Women’s Month.

“South Africa has always shown me so much love, and I’m incredibly excited to return this August,” says Tamia. “Performing during Women’s Month makes it even more special.”

The tour is expected to draw strong demand from local audiences, with organisers positioning it as one of the standout live entertainment events on the Women’s Month calendar.

Tickets are available via Webtickets and at Pick n Pay outlets nationwide.