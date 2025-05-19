South Africa clarifies position on Tanzanian banana imports

The Department of Agriculture has dismissed speculations regarding an alleged ban on the import of bananas from Tanzania into South Africa.

This follows recent media reports suggesting that Tanzanian authorities are considering banning South African agricultural imports, based on speculations that South Africa does not permit banana imports from Tanzania.

In a statement issued this week, the department stressed that there is a strong and cooperative relationship between the two countries regarding agricultural trade, and that South Africa has never imposed a ban on banana imports from Tanzania.

The department explained that the National Plant Protection Organisation of South Africa (NPPOZA), operating under the department’s authority, has previously been working closely with its Tanzanian counterpart to negotiate market access for various plant and plant product commodities between the two nations.

“Tanzanian avocados have been exported to South Africa over the past four years and have a counter-seasonal advantage to local produce, which closes the gap for local consumption. The two technical counterparts from both South Africa and Tanzania are currently in negotiations to facilitate market access to allow the safe trade of bananas from Tanzania into South Africa,” the department said.

According to the department, in February 2025, the department received an official market access application from Tanzania to export bananas to South Africa. This triggered the scientific pest risk analysis (PRA) process by NPPOZA, which is a mandatory step in determining phytosanitary import requirements to prevent the spread of harmful pests and diseases.

“The processes will be conducted in accordance with relevant phytosanitary regulatory frameworks and relevant standards of the International Plant Protection Convention (IPPC). It is mutually beneficial for both nations to allow the PRA process to proceed, so that scientifically justified phytosanitary import conditions can be developed, conditions which aim to safeguard biosecurity,” the department explained.

The department highlighted the critical need to ensure biosecurity in agricultural trade, citing the example of Fusarium oxysporum f. sp. cubense Tropical Race 4 (TR4), the most destructive banana disease recorded in history, which poses a serious threat to the banana industry globally.

Once the envisaged PRA process has been concluded, the department said, a draft phytosanitary import requirements will be finalised and officially notify Tanzanian authorities. Only after both countries agree with the drafted phytosanitary import requirements, will the importation of bananas from Tanzania commence.

“As a requirement and in accordance with the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and IPPC’s international prescripts, when dealing with agricultural trade matters, parties officially notify each other in case there will be a ban or lifting of a ban of a particular imported produce, or product,” the department said.

The department reiterated that South Africa has never issued any ban on Tanzanian banana imports, as market access had never been formally granted or denied. South Africa has never received any official notification or intent from Tanzanian authorities indicating a ban on South African exports.