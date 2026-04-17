SA’s largest multi-partner rewards programme rebrands as Lifestyle Rewards

Award winning loyalty programme Legacy Lifestyle has rebranded itself as Lifestyle Rewards. The new branding includes a redesigned website, a new mobile app and a seamless Tap & Earn solution that enables any credit or debit card to be linked to the programme.

Operational since 2011, the Lifestyle Rewards programme is free to join and unlike many other programmes, offers cash-back rewards in the form of Lifestyle Rands that can be earned at one partner and spent at any other partner on the programme. LR1 (Lifestyle Rand) is equivalent to R1, so as opposed to points-based programmes, there are no complex calculations when trying to determine the value of the rewards you have earned. In 2023 and 2024 Lifestyle Rewards won multiple awards at the annual South African Loyalty Awards, including awards for marketing campaigns that were run for clients.

One of the most interesting new features added to the programme is the seamless Tap & Earn solution. All Lifestyle Rewards members can link their credit or debit card on the point-of-sale terminals used by major banks to process card payments, by simply tapping their card on the device. A unique and secure token is created and that token is used to process all rewards transactions whenever that card is used at a Lifestyle Rewards merchant. “This takes away the need for swiping an additional card when paying at one of our retail partners,” said Michael Levinsohn, managing director of Lifestyle Rewards.

In addition to Lifestyle Rewards retail partners, Lifestyle Rands can be earned and spent at any of the Legacy Hotels & Resorts properties on accommodation, game drives, food, beverages, spa treatments and products, creating a vibrant eco-system for members to earn and spend Cash-Back rewards.

“We live in a digitally engaged world, and our members expect us to provide them with innovative solutions that enhance their lives in a meaningful way via their mobile devices, which we can do using our new app and website,” added Levinsohn.

To find out more about the Lifestyle Rewards programme and how to become a member, you can visit the new website here; www.lifestylerewards.co.za

For more information, please contact:

Michael Levinsohn

Managing Director

Lifestyle Rewards

Mobile: +27 79 077 0007

Email: az.oc.sdrawerelytsefil@nhosnivelm



