Santu Mofokeng Foundation launches R100k prize for local emerging photographers

The Santu Mofokeng Foundation has launched the Santu Mofokeng Foundation Photography Prize, a new national award dedicated to recognising and supporting outstanding emerging photographers working in South Africa.

Santu Mofokeng (1956-2020) Winter in Tembisa c.1991 courtesy of The Santu Mofokeng Foundation and MAKER, Johannesburg

Established in honour of one of South Africa's most influential photographers, the Prize celebrates Santu Mofokeng's enduring legacy by investing in the next generation of photographic practitioners.

Through a national open call, the initiative seeks to identify artists whose work demonstrates a thoughtful and compelling engagement with the photographic medium, reflecting the depth, sensitivity and critical awareness that characterised Mofokeng's practice.

The Santu Mofokeng Foundation Photography Prize has been established to create meaningful opportunities for emerging photographers, providing recognition, visibility and professional support at a pivotal stage in their careers.

The inaugural award includes a R100,000 cash prize, editorial support, an artist profile and opportunities for future exhibition presentation through Latitudes programmes.

Applications will open in July 2026 and are open to emerging photographers living and working in South Africa. Eligible applicants should be independent practitioners submitting work produced within the past five years. Applications close on 15 October 2026.

The prize is administered by the Santu Mofokeng Foundation, with Latitudes serving as the foundation's promotional and platform partner.

For further information about the Prize and application details, visit the Latitudes Online website when applications open in July.