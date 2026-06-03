Puss in Boots brings warmth and laughter to the Baxter this winter

KickstArt Theatre returns to The Baxter with Steven Stead’s Puss in Boots, a lively pantomime for the whole family, running for a limited season from 26 June – 18 July.

Following the success of last year’s Jack and the Beanstalk, the company continues to build a growing winter tradition at The Baxter with a production that invites audiences to step out of the cold and into a world of music, mischief, and shared laughter.

Puss in Boots is set on a magical Caribbean island and follows a quick-witted feline hero on a playful adventure filled with colourful characters, lively songs, and plenty of audience participation. The production is designed to delight younger audiences with slapstick and spectacle while offering humour and local references that adults can enjoy just as much.

Written and directed by Steven Stead and designed by Greg King, the show brings together a strong cast including Rory Booth as the booted hero, Belinda Henwood as the good fairy Calypso Honeybunch, and Bryan Hiles as the villainous Grimbsy Withergood.

They are joined by Kyran Brady Taylor, Blessing Xaba, Lyle Buxton, Roshanda Lewis, Mthokozisi Zulu, and Grace MacIlroy.

This is will be the first time that Steven Stead’s Puss in Boots will be seen in Cape Town. It has been staged at the Lyric Theatre, Gold Reef City, and twice in Durban since it was first premiered there in 2015.

Puss in Boots will be on stage at the Pam Golding Theatre at The Baxter, Cape Town, from 26 June – 18 July.

Tickets are R300 for Adults and R250 for children. Bookings are at Webtickets.