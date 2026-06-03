Alma PrimeX’s non-surgical body contouring has arrived in Cape Town

S & S Aesthetics now offers the Alma PrimeX, becoming the plastic surgery and laser skincare clinic in Cape Town to introduce this non-surgical body contouring technology.

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Most body and facial treatments still work in isolation.

One targets fat, another focuses on skin tightening, and patients are often left navigating a combination of procedures to achieve a single outcome.

PrimeX uses advanced radiofrequency energy to act across multiple tissue layers in a single treatment.

It addresses fat, skin laxity, and structural support at once for more visible results.

For patients, that means fewer fragmented treatments and a clearer path to the outcome they actually want.

The demand for non-invasive treatments continues to grow, but convenience alone is no longer enough.

Patients want treatments that deliver, not just treatments that are easy.

PrimeX falls in line with that trend, offering:

No downtime, allowing patients to return to daily activities immediately.



Noticeable contouring results that improve over time.



Suitable for both face and body, including areas like the abdomen, thighs, and jawline.



A more comfortable treatment experience through controlled, consistent energy delivery.

The addition of Alma PrimeX allows practitioners to treat multiple concerns in a single protocol.

This includes:

Skin laxity and loss of firmness.



Localised fat pockets.



Facial contour changes associated with ageing.



Post-weight-loss skin concerns.

It creates a more efficient and more precise treatment pathway for patients.

Non-surgical aesthetics is moving towards treatments that are more integrated, more targeted, and more aligned with how patients actually live.

PrimeX is part of that shift.

It offers a more refined way to contour the face and body without surgery, without downtime, and without the trial-and-error approach that has defined much of the category.