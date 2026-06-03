Pep Home opens 500th store in Canal Walk

Pep Home continues its countrywide expansion, with the opening of its 500th store at Canal Walk Shopping Centre, Cape Town.

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The latest outlet, opened its doors to the public on 28 May 2026, offers a fresh, new-format store, continues the Pep Home commitment to bringing quality homeware at affordable prices to customers across South Africa.

The new Canal Walk store now has a fresh look designed to delight, with modern finishes, TV screens and easy-to-navigate pathways. Customers will enjoy exploring viral product solutions, such as their Zero Twist towels, luxurious Cotton Rich Percale bedding, or the latest in affordable kitchen tech like kettles and air fryers.

Since it launched in 2007, Pep Home has captured the market – and the imagination – of customers looking to improve their living spaces affordably. Across categories like décor, dining, bedding, storage, kitchen and furniture, Pep HOME continues to inspire and make beautiful homeware accessible.

“This is a significant milestone in the expansion of the Pep HOME brand,” says Beyers van der Merwe, chief executive of customer commerce at Pep.

“We heard our customers’ need for better accessibility of the #PephomeFinds they see online. By building this extensive national footprint, together with our newly launched e-commerce platform, we’re meeting that need, and making shopping so much easier.”

Pep Home remains committed to being where its customers need them the most, in locations that are within easy reach for everyday South Africans – and through the always-open Pep Home online store, launched in October last year.

Pep Home online offers: Free delivery for orders over R500, Click & Collect at more than 2,700 points nationwide, and easy returns at any Pep or Pep Home store.

“We’re not stopping at 500,” adds Van der Merwe. “We look forward to opening even more doors and continuing to innovate online.”