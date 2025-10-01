South Africa
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

    Orange Corners opens 2026 incubation applications

    Orange Corners has announced the opening of applications for its 2026 Designs Incubation programme, targeting young South African entrepreneurs in Cape Town and Johannesburg.
    1 Oct 2025
    Source:
    Source: Unsplash

    The 12-month programme will support 20 businesses at each site, with a focus on ventures that contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) across sectors, including the circular economy, digital, agriculture and creative industries.

    Participants will have access to workshops, mentorship and business development tools. Eligible applicants may also qualify for prototyping grants and business loans of up to R1m through the Orange Corners Innovation Fund (OCIF).

    To qualify, applicants must be South African, aged between 18 and 35, and either running an existing business or demonstrating market viability for a new innovation. Businesses must be registered, or commit to registration with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC), and be able to commit to the full programme period.

    Applications are open to entrepreneurs in both Cape Town and Johannesburg.

