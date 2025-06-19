Finance Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

DNA Brand ArchitectsTax Debt ComplianceOnPoint PRLulaAICPA & CIMASanlam FintechEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

SPONSORED BY:

More #YouthMonth

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    OPEC Fund commits $1bn in new financing for developing nations

    The OPEC Fund For International Development has pledged to provide more than $1bn in funding to Africa and developing countries elsewhere as part of a broader $2bn pledge by Arab nations over the next five years.
    By Duncan Miriri and Marc Jones
    19 Jun 2025
    19 Jun 2025
    Source:
    Source: Pexels

    The fund, founded by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to fund projects in non-OPEC member states, also laid out a new trade finance initiative to help countries secure imports and liquidity during periods of turmoil.

    It comes as the United States and a number of European countries reduce the amount of bilateral aid they provide to poorer countries around the world.

    The Vienna-based Opec Fund announced on Wednesday around $720m in new financing to support development efforts across Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean, and the signing of $362m in new loan agreements.

    The agreements included a $300m plan for Rwanda over the next three years as well as programmes worth $65m and $40m, respectively, in Ivory Coast and for the Uganda-based East African Development Bank.

    There was also a co-operation agreement with the Central American Bank for Economic Integration for infrastructure, energy and human development projects and the formalisation of a tie up with the Islamic Organization for Food Security on climate-resilient agriculture.

    The Opec Fund hosted the annual meeting of the heads of institutions of the Arab Coordination Group (ACG) this week.

    The roundtable resulted in an ACG joint pledge of $2bn financing over the next five years. A dedicated Arab Donors Roundtable on the Sahel also discussed greater support for the region's urgent challenges such as drought.

    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz