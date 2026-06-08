NHI Act: Pending legal challenges that could alter SA's healthcare system

South Africa's National Health Insurance (NHI) Act is now the subject of one of the most significant waves of healthcare-related litigation since the advent of democracy.

What began as a series of legal challenges to both the substance of the NHI Act and the process leading to its enactment, has evolved into a complex matrix of review applications, constitutional challenges and public participation disputes.

At present, there are at least 11 separate legal challenges pending against the NHI Act. Yet despite the volume of litigation, the immediate future of the Act may turn on a far narrower procedural question - whether Parliament (being both the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces) meaningfully engaged the public during the legislative process.

That question is now before the Constitutional Court and the answer will determine whether or not the NHI Act becomes the subject of substantive constitutional battles to begin.

Litigation - categories

The litigation falls into three broad categories.

1. Review applications

The first is the review applications brought by the Board of Healthcare Funders (BHF) and the South African Private Practitioners Forum (SAPPF), which challenge the President's decision to assent to and sign the Bill into law.

The applicants argue that the decision was irrational because the President allegedly failed to properly consider stakeholder submissions and constitutional concerns. Section 79(1) of the Constitution obliges the President to refer a Bill back to the National Assembly for reconsideration if he has reservations about its constitutionality.

The applicants contend that, given the substantial objections raised during the legislative process, the President ought to have reasonably exercised that power.

2. Constitutional challenges

The second category consists of the substantive constitutional challenges.

Seven separate applications have now been instituted by organisations including Solidarity, the Hospital Association of South Africa, the South African Medical Association, Afriforum, Sakeliga, the Health Funders Association and SAPPF. These matters attack the substance of the NHI Act itself, seeking orders declaring either the entire Act, or key provisions of it, unconstitutional.

3. Public participation challenges

The third category, and currently the most significant, are the public participation challenges brought by the BHF and the Premier of the Western Cape in the Constitutional Court.

These cases do not attack the policy objective of universal healthcare coverage (UHC). Instead, they challenge the process Parliament followed in passing the legislation.

The BHF argues that Parliament failed to facilitate meaningful public participation as required by sections 59 and 72 of the Constitution. According to the BHF, public consultation was approached with a closed and predetermined mindset, while critical information necessary for meaningful engagement, particularly around financing and implementation, was never properly disclosed to the public.

The Western Cape Premier's challenge is narrower but still significant. It focuses specifically on the process followed by the National Council of Provinces; arguing that provincial submissions were inadequately considered and that procedural defects undermined the legislative process in that House.

The Constitutional and High Courts have effectively elevated the public participation challenges above the other NHI litigation.

Earlier this year, the Constitutional Court directed that the review applications be postponed pending the outcome of the public participation matters.

In parallel, the High Court granted an order staying the substantive constitutional challenges after President Ramaphosa and the Minister of Health undertook not to implement the NHI Act or proclaim any of its provisions pending the Constitutional Court's judgment in the public participation cases.

The public participation cases were heard before the Constitutional Court from 5 to 6 May, with judgment currently reserved.

Two potential outcomes

Depending on how the Constitutional Court rules, two distinct legal and policy scenarios could unfold. If either public participation challenge succeeds, the consequences could be profound.

The Constitutional Court may declare the NHI Act constitutionally invalid and set it aside, not because of the policy itself, but because Parliament failed to follow a constitutionally compliant legislative process.

Constitutional Court precedent suggests that, even where only one House of Parliament fails to fulfil its public participation obligations, the entire legislative process may need to restart.

That means the NHI Act could effectively be sent back to Parliament for reconsideration and renewed public participation. All implementation of the NHI framework would then remain suspended. The substantive constitutional challenges may become moot, at least temporarily.

Government would need to reconsider aspects of the Bill before passing any new legislation. From a political and policy perspective, this would significantly delay the implementation of NHI and reopen debates around funding, governance, the role of private healthcare and the practical mechanics of UHC.

If both public participation applications are dismissed, the litigation landscape changes dramatically. The stay orders would likely fall away, allowing the seven substantive constitutional challenges and the review applications to proceed into a more intensive constitutional litigation phase focused on the President's decision and the substance of the NHI Act itself.

Questions arising from constitutional challenges

In the event that the seven substantive constitutional challenges proceed, the courts would be required to grapple with major questions: whether the NHI model is financially rational and sustainable, whether the Act unlawfully limits access to healthcare, whether it unjustifiably restricts the role of private healthcare and medical schemes, whether excessive powers have been concentrated in the office of the Minister of Health, whether key provisions are impermissibly vague, and whether the Act creates an irrational framework incapable of achieving its stated objectives.

The litigation could take years to conclude.

Government may attempt to bring certain sections of the Act into force, promulgate regulations or begin institutional implementation, which could in turn trigger interdict proceedings.

Beyond the health sector

The NHI disputes raise constitutional questions that extend well beyond the health sector, touching on public participation in law-making, rationality in the legislative role of the President when assenting to legislation and the relationship between socio-economic rights and state capacity.

For now, however, everything turns on the Constitutional Court's pending judgement/s.

*Neil Kirby and Helen Michael are directors at Werksmans Attorneys, who represents the BHF in its public participation challenge.