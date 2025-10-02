New stores and more: Inside Somerset Mall's ambitious upgrade

Somerset Mall is gearing up for its largest expansion yet, driven by the region’s strong growth and rising demand from shoppers and retailers alike. Phase one, set to launch on Thursday, 20 November 2025, will introduce more than 5,000m² of additional retail space.

Source: Supplied.

The first phase of this project will welcome 26 new stores to complement the already diverse fashion offering. The expansion, representing the most significant investment in the mall’s recent history, aims to not only increase capacity but to enhance Somerset Mall’s positioning as the leading retail destination in the region.

The expansion introduces several landmark retail arrivals, including Safari Collection making its South African debut and Napapijri opening its first Western Cape location. The Helderberg region will welcome its first Skechers, Anta, Lego, Bella Luna, New Balance, Burnt, Curve Gear, Nicci Boutique and JD Sports stores.

The expansion also champions local retail talent, featuring South African brands Bootleggers, Safari Collection, Burnt, Colourbox, Nicci Boutique, Curve Gear and Old School alongside established international names.

Economic impact and job creation

The scale and ambition of the expansion project reflect a significant capital investment by Hyprop Investments, the mall’s holding company. During the construction phase, over 1,200 jobs have been created, including contractors, subcontractors and professional consultants. Once the new retail space is operational, it is expected to sustain an additional 400 jobs in the long term.

“It’s not just about growth in m²,” notes Nicholas Oliphant, general manager at Somerset Mall. “We view this as a way to contribute meaningfully to local economic development. This project is centred around job creation, commercial inclusion and long-term sustainability.”

Enhanced experience without disruption

During the expansion, construction activities have been confined to the rear of the building, ensuring shoppers and tenants remain unaffected during the upgrade process. Somerset Mall has successfully maintained foot traffic and tenant turnover throughout the project.

Simultaneously, internal improvements are being rolled out across existing space. New floor tiling is currently being installed, and bathroom renovations incorporating green technology features, including waterless urinals and Propel-Air toilets, are underway. The mall has also added a Rubicon Supercharger Charge Station and opened a newly built car wash.

Looking ahead

In July 2026, phase two will introduce Freedom Interactive Park, adding a unique entertainment dimension to the tenant mix. This recreational concept will combine technology and social connection in a high-traffic area.

“We’re not reinventing Somerset Mall; we are refining it,” says Wayne Abegglen, portfolio executive:Western Cape: Hyprop. “We are enhancing the experience, broadening our offering and ensuring that what we build now will still feel right 10 years from now.”

This expansion marks a turning point, not only in scale but in purpose. Somerset Mall is growing smarter, not just bigger.