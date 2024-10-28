New leadership at Sambra as Juan Hanekom takes the helm

The South African Motor Body Repairers’ Association (Sambra) has announced Juan Hanekom as its new national director.

Juan Hanekom| image supplied

"Hanekom joins Sambra at a critical time when the Sambra National Executive committee is striving to maintain collaborative business partnerships in order to manage industry critical issues," it said in a statement.

Hanekom brings with him a wealth of experience and a strong track record within the motor industry.

With extensive experience in information technology, management, and consulting across three companies in the motoring sector, Hanekom has consistently delivered results by streamlining processes, enhancing efficiencies, and driving revenue growth.

His expertise as a consultant and ERP Solutions Architect has positioned him as a trusted advisor for operational improvements and strategic development within the industry.

More recently, he served on both the regional and national executive committees. His leadership style is characterised by inclusivity, collaboration, and a strong focus on utilising technology and data-driven solutions to modernise the industry.

“As we look toward the future, Hanekom’s appointment marks an important step in fostering stronger relationships and working toward mutually beneficial reforms across the motor body repair sector.

Under his guidance, Sambra is committed to forging closer ties with its valued business partners, and ensuring that open, transparent communication is maintained.

We believe that now, more than ever, is a time for rebuilding and strengthening the relationships that support the long-term sustainability of the sector, concluded Dev Moodley, Sambra national chairman.