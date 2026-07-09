Moving IP abroad: Key rules for SA businesses

You've built something valuable – whether it's software, a platform, a product, a service or another form of intellectual property (IP). As your business grows, you may start considering moving that IP offshore, perhaps into a holding company structure to support tax planning, investment or international expansion.

Before you get too excited about the prospect, there's a regulatory reality check you need to take into account first: South Africa's exchange control regulations treat your IP as “capital,” and moving capital offshore is not something you can simply decide to do. You need permission from the authorities!

The basic rule – your IP can’t just leave SA

South Africa's Currency and Exchanges Act, along with the Exchange Control Regulations, controls how capital moves out of the country. And crucially, the definition of “capital” isn't limited to cash or shares - it specifically includes IP, whether registered or not. Software, trade marks, trade secrets, patents, designs, copyright, technical know-how - all of it counts.

What this means practically: selling, assigning, licensing, ceding, or even leveraging your IP as security in favour of someone who is not an SA resident is treated as an export of capital. And exports of capital need prior approval from Treasury, which in practice means approval from the Financial Surveillance Department (FSD) of the South African Reserve Bank (SARB).

You don't apply to the SARB directly, by the way - the application goes through an Authorised Dealer at your bank, who submits it on your behalf.

Why “related party” status makes this much harder

This is the part that catches many people out. If the offshore entity you are moving IP into is in any way related to your SA business - same shareholders, common control, part of the same group - you are in related-party territory, and that's where the SARB gets genuinely strict.

The honest truth: very few related-party IP transfers get approved. The regulators have seen the playbook before, and they don't love it. Here's

their concern in a nutshell - if you sell your IP offshore and then license it back to use in SA, you are effectively getting the asset out of the country while continuing to pay royalties on it from SA. That's revenue leaving the country twice over: once when the IP itself goes offshore and again every time a royalty payment follows it out.

The SARB regards this as “double-dipping,” and it's a hard no. Sale and lease-back arrangements are prohibited even between unrelated parties.

What can actually be done?

If you are not dealing with related parties, there's more room to manoeuvre. The SARB will generally approve outright sales, transfers, or assignments of SA-owned IP to unrelated non-resident parties, as long as the transaction is at arm's length, fairly priced and market-related, and the authorised dealer reviewing it sees both the underlying agreement and an auditor's letter or formal valuation confirming how the price was calculated.

But notice the word “outright” - no lease-back to the seller is allowed. If you are selling, you are selling. You can't sell the asset and then keep using it under licence in SA.

For businesses still keen on an offshore structure where common ownership is eventually intended, realistically there are only two paths that won't trigger regulatory scrutiny:

• Build something genuinely new offshore. Rather than transferring existing IP, develop standalone software in the offshore jurisdiction that's meaningfully different - new functionality, real improvements, something that stands on its own as a distinct product rather than a copy-paste of what already exists in SA.

• Sell outright to a genuinely unrelated party. No common ownership, no lease-back, no strings attached.

There is, in theory, a third route: a fully motivated application to the FSD explaining why it would benefit SA for the IP to sit offshore with a lease-back arrangement into SA. But this only works if there's a real, demonstrable national benefit - not just convenience for the business involved.

Don’t forget: Who actually owns the IP in the first place?

Before any of the above becomes relevant, there's a foundational question worth double-checking: does your company legally own the IP that is being moved?

Copyright in software - the code, the documentation, the design work - automatically belongs to the person who created it, unless it's been formally and validly assigned in writing to your company.

If your developers were contractors, freelancers, or even employees without watertight IP assignment clauses in their contracts, there's a real chance your company doesn't hold clean title to the very asset you are planning to deal in and restructure.

This is worth checking properly and separately from any exchange control consideration. It's also one of the more fixable problems on this list - but only if you catch it before, not after, you've built an offshore structure around an asset you don't fully own.

The bottom line

Moving IP offshore isn't a paperwork exercise - it's a regulated export of capital, and the rules get noticeably tougher the closer the offshore entity is to your existing SA business.

If related-party transfer is genuinely the only structure that makes commercial sense for you, go in with realistic expectations and proper legal advice early, because the SARB's default position is to not allow the export of IP.