Machine to host masterclass at Loeries 2025 Creative Week

At this year’s Loeries Creative Week, Machine is bringing one big question to the stage:

On Wednesday, 8 October 2025, from 12:30 to 13:30, Machine will host a masterclass that explores how obsession with ideas, people, and culture can fuel breakthrough creativity.

Because ideas are more than just lightbulb moments – they’re the currency of progress, sparking innovation, solving problems, and moving people. Because people are more than resources – they’re the heartbeat of any business, shaping, challenging, and bringing ideas to life. And because culture is more than a backdrop – it’s the canvas that gives those ideas meaning, relevance, and staying power.

The session promises a high-energy conversation featuring both agency and client perspectives. Expect candid insights and bold thinking on how obsession drives work that doesn’t just win awards but resonates in culture and moves industries forward.

The panel

Bringing together leading voices from marketing, strategy, creativity, and film, the panel line-up is as diverse as it is dynamic:

Sithabile (Star) Kachisa, head of marketing - sub-Saharan Africa, Spotify A seasoned marketing leader, Star has played a key role in driving Spotify Africa’s growth, blending culture, data, and creativity to connect with audiences across the continent.

Tafadzwa Penny, strategy director, Machine_ Known for her sharp strategic thinking, Tafadzwa helps brands navigate the intersections of culture, consumer behaviour, and growth with clarity and imagination.

Jabulani Sigege, group executive creative director, Machine_ An award-winning creative, Jabulani champions storytelling that’s fuelled by cultural capital – for both local and global clients across the continent.

Sam Coleman, film director, Patriot Films A filmmaker with a footprint, Sam brings bold visual storytelling to life, creating commercials, branded content, and films that inspire and provoke.

Join the conversation

Don’t miss the opportunity to be part of this thought-provoking session at Loeries Creative Week. Secure your seat and experience the power of creative obsession firsthand.

Loeries Creative Week is where Africa and the Middle East’s creative community gathers to celebrate bold ideas and fearless thinking. With Machine’s masterclass on the power of obsession, this year’s edition promises a session that will spark inspiration long after the stage lights dim.

More about Machine_

Machine is a South African creative solutions agency, where fearless minds, lead to borderless creativity. Visit thisismachine.co.za for more information.

