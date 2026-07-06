Isidlamlilo/The Fire Eater dominates at the 61st Cape Town Theatre Awards

The 61st Cape Town Theatre Awards celebrated the best of the Western Cape's performing arts industry at The Baxter on Sunday, 5 July 2026, with Isidlamlilo/The Fire Eater taking home seven awards. The ceremony also marked a new chapter for South Africa's longest-running theatre awards under their new name.

Winners of the 61st Cape Town Theatre Awards. Image by Jeffrey Abrahams click to enlarge

Formerly known as the Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards, the awards have recognised artistic excellence in the performing arts sector for more than six decades.

Embarking on the next era of its existence, the country's oldest theatre awards have adopted a new name, The Cape Town Theatre Awards. A new non-profit company (NPC) has also been established to oversee the awards in future.

The eligible productions included seven operas, three children's productions, 24 student productions and 55 other main productions, including five musicals.

Lifetime Achievement and Innovation Awards

The 2025 Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Nigel Vermaas in recognition of his contribution to the performing arts and broadcasting as an actor, director, writer, documentary maker and radio host.

Nigel Vermaas received the 2025 Lifetime Achievement Award. Image supplied

Among his notable achievements are adaptations for radio of masterpieces such as Hamlet, Death of a Salesman, and various works by Athol Fugard. In addition, he has serialised André Brink's novel Imaginings of Sand for radio, and most recently, for live theatre, directed Jonny Blundell's Sin and Salvation with distinction. He has reviewed theatre for radio for over two decades.

The 2025 recipient of the Innovation in Theatre Award was the Shakespeare Schools Festival South Africa (SSFSA), which celebrates its 16th year in 2026.

The 2025 recipient of the Innovation in Theatre Award was the Shakespeare Schools Festival South Africa (SSFSA). Image supplied

The SSFSA is a vital platform that empowers scholars who may be intimidated and unfamiliar with Shakespeare’s work to reinterpret classic works with originality and relevance.

By transforming full-length plays into dynamic short productions, they make Shakespeare accessible, engaging and meaningful for themselves and their audiences.

Isidlamlilo/The Fire Eater leads the winners

The one-woman production Isidlamlilo/The Fire Eater was the standout success, winning all seven categories in which it was nominated, including Best New South African Script, Best Director and Best Production.

Mpume Mthombeni in Isidlamlilo/The Fire Eater. Image supplied

Cats collected three awards, including Best Performance by an Ensemble, Best Performance by an Actress in a Musical and Best Costume Design.

Chicago won Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Musical and Best Actor in a Musical.

Cape Town Opera's Bluebeard's Castle claimed both opera performance awards, while Speelgoed van Glas/The Glass Menagerie received two acting honours.

And the winners are...