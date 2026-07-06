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Isidlamlilo/The Fire Eater dominates at the 61st Cape Town Theatre Awards
Formerly known as the Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards, the awards have recognised artistic excellence in the performing arts sector for more than six decades.
Embarking on the next era of its existence, the country's oldest theatre awards have adopted a new name, The Cape Town Theatre Awards. A new non-profit company (NPC) has also been established to oversee the awards in future.
The eligible productions included seven operas, three children's productions, 24 student productions and 55 other main productions, including five musicals.
Lifetime Achievement and Innovation Awards
The 2025 Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Nigel Vermaas in recognition of his contribution to the performing arts and broadcasting as an actor, director, writer, documentary maker and radio host.
Among his notable achievements are adaptations for radio of masterpieces such as Hamlet, Death of a Salesman, and various works by Athol Fugard. In addition, he has serialised André Brink's novel Imaginings of Sand for radio, and most recently, for live theatre, directed Jonny Blundell's Sin and Salvation with distinction. He has reviewed theatre for radio for over two decades.
The 2025 recipient of the Innovation in Theatre Award was the Shakespeare Schools Festival South Africa (SSFSA), which celebrates its 16th year in 2026.
The SSFSA is a vital platform that empowers scholars who may be intimidated and unfamiliar with Shakespeare’s work to reinterpret classic works with originality and relevance.
By transforming full-length plays into dynamic short productions, they make Shakespeare accessible, engaging and meaningful for themselves and their audiences.
Isidlamlilo/The Fire Eater leads the winners
The one-woman production Isidlamlilo/The Fire Eater was the standout success, winning all seven categories in which it was nominated, including Best New South African Script, Best Director and Best Production.
Cats collected three awards, including Best Performance by an Ensemble, Best Performance by an Actress in a Musical and Best Costume Design.
Chicago won Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Musical and Best Actor in a Musical.
Cape Town Opera's Bluebeard's Castle claimed both opera performance awards, while Speelgoed van Glas/The Glass Menagerie received two acting honours.
And the winners are...
- Award for Most Promising Student:Scarlett Pay of Luitingh Alexander Musical Theatre Academy (LAMTA)
- Best New South African Script: Neil Coppen and Mpume Mthombeni for Isidlamlilo/The Fire Eater
- Best New Director: Samuel Jumat for 'n Pandok se Liefde
- Best Theatre Production for Children and Young People: Moana Jr by Sonwa Sakuba Institute for the Performing Arts (SSIPA)
- Best Performance by an Ensemble: The cast of Cats: Austin Tshikosi, Brittane van Loggerenberg, Cassiel Eatock-Winnik, Cleto van Rooi, Darren Rockman, Hannah Marshall, Harry Smallman, Jackie Lulu, Marco Titus, Michael Fullard, Morgan Marshall, Noa Duckitt, Phoebe Charles, Ryan Flynn, Scarlett Pay, Sibusiso Mxosana, Sipesihle Ngamlana, Stephan van der Walt, Tania Mteto, Tannah Levick, Tatum Coleman and Zoë McLaughlin.
- Best Performance in a Revue, Cabaret or One-Person Show: Mpume Mthombeni for Isidlamlilo/The Fire Eater
- Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Musical or Music Theatre Show: Carlo Daniels as Randall Simons in Colleen The Musical
- Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Musical or Music Theatre Show: Tankiso Mamabolo as Matron Mama Morton in Chicago
- Best Performance by an Actor in a Musical or Music Theatre Show: Jonathan Roxmouth as Billy Flynn in Chicago
- Best Performance by an Actress in a Musical or Music Theatre Show: Cindy Ann Abrahams as Grizabella in Cats
- Best Puppetry Design: Adrian Kohler and William Kentridge for Faustus in Africa!
- Best Lighting Design: Tina Le Roux for Isidlamlilo/The Fire Eater
- Best Set Design: Greg King for Isidlamlilo/The Fire Eater
- Best Costume Design: John Napier for CatsCats. Image supplied
- Best Sound Design, Original Music, Soundscape or Live Performance: Tristan Horton for Isidlamlilo/The Fire Eater
- Best Performance in an Opera – Male:William Berger as Bluebeard in Bluebeard's Castle
- Best Performance in an Opera – Female: Siphamandla Moyake as Judith in Bluebeard's Castle
- Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Play: Albert Pretorius as Caliban in The Tempest
- Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Play: Carla Smith as Laura in Speelgoed van Glas / The Glass Menagerie
- Best Performance by a Lead Actress in a Play:Rolanda Marais as Hedda in Hedda GablerBest Performance by a Lead Actress in a Play was awarded to Rolanda Marais as Hedda in Hedda Gabler. Image supplied
- Best Performance by a Lead Actor in a Play:Ben Albertyn as Tom in Speelgoed van Glas / The Glass Menagerie
- Best Director: Neil Coppen for Isidlamlilo/The Fire Eater
- Best Production:Isidlamlilo/The Fire Eater, presented by Empatheatre in association with The Baxter Theatre Centre and the National Arts FestivalNeil Coppen and Mpume Mthombeni for Isidlamlilo/The Fire Eater. image supplied
- Award for Innovation in Theatre: Shakespeare Schools Festival South Africa
- Lifetime Achievement Award:Nigel Vermaas