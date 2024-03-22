Intercare Silver Lakes Medical and Dental Centre relocates to Linton's Corner

Intercare Silver Lakes Medical and Dental Centre is excited to announce its relocation on 25 April 2024 to Linton's Corner, Cnr Solomon Mahlangu Drive and Lynnwood Road, Equestria, Pretoria East.

Linton's Corner is a more convenient, central location for customers, with ample parking and easy access from major routes. The facility will be open seven days a week, and customers can expect caring integrated healthcare services from general practitioners, dentists, and other medical specialists. Lancet Laboratories will join Intercare as in-facility pathologists, whilst Radiology24 will offer radiology services, including X-rays, ultrasound, and bone & breast care.

Intercare welcomes two new dentists, Dr Amelia Shuttleworth and Dr Irma Richter, formerly from Ultismile in Hazeldean Office Park, who will join the Intercare Silver Lakes dental team at Linton’s Corner. In addition to general dental services, Drs Shuttleworth and Richter will offer conscious sedation for children, thereby enhancing the paediatric dental services at the facility.

"Intercare is excited about the relocation to Linton's Corner and believes the new patient-centered location will better serve customers in Pretoria East. We look forward to welcoming patients to our new, state-of-the-art facility, where a team of well-known, experienced healthcare professionals will offer expert healthcare services", says Hendri Hanekom, managing director, Intecare Group.

Rachel -Anne Tosh, practice manager at Intercare Silver Lakes, and her team will ensure a seamless patient care support service.

For more information about Intercare Silver Lakes Medical and Dental Centre and its services, please visit www.intercare.co.za