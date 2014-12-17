Fry without the guilt: dive into our air fryers for sale for irresistible deals on healthy cooking

A kitchen appliance that many have praised as a game-changer is the innovative air fryer. Fry chicken, veggies, and other items quickly and easily without soaking them in oil. An air fryer is a great investment whether you're seeking to save money or just want to prepare healthier meals with less effort.

What is an air fryer?

Air frying offers a healthier alternative to deep-frying, as it eliminates the need for oil. Unlike traditional deep fryers, which submerge food in hot oil for quick cooking, air fryers use a convection fan to circulate heated air around the food.

Thanks to the air fryer's patented bouncing technology, your food crisps up perfectly in just a few minutes, cooking evenly from all sides simultaneously. With the unhealthy ingredient cut out, you achieve the desired texture and flavour in half the time.

Explore a range of air fryers for sale on the Shop Scanner website to find the perfect fit for your kitchen.

The versatility of air fryers extends far beyond frying - they can grill, roast, and bake, expanding your culinary horizons even further. You can grill steaks or bake pizzas in an air fryer, among many other uses. It's like a deep fryer and combo oven, but it fits on your countertop, and you can cook frozen foods without thawing them first.

Additionally, most fryers are dishwasher safe and constructed of non-stick materials, making clean-up a breeze.

If you're a one-person householder who loves to reheat pre-cooked frozen items, an air fryer can be just what you need. Unfortunately, most air fryers are only suitable for single servings, so don't expect to use them for large feasts.

Reheating food in an air fryer is a terrific idea, particularly for things like pizza and battered items that you would rather have crispy than soggy.

Types

While there is no shortage of air fryer brands, the vast majority only provide one of two models, those with a convection oven and those with a basket.

Air fryers with a convection motor look like a convection oven. The smaller, more conventional air fryer is the basket model, which cooks food in a drawer-like chamber.

Air fryers with a convection oven are more expensive, but they come with many extra functions and options for cooking, such the ability to toast, roast, and broil. Additionally, this style of air fryer is often bigger, so you can cook more food at once.

To guarantee consistent cooking, solo air fryers featuring a pull-out drawer and basket need to be manually shaken about every five minutes. These models work best with meals like fish, chicken, meatballs, veggies, and crumbed dishes that you would typically grill or shallow fry.

Additionally, solo air fryers are typically the most economical choice. Recipes calling for cooking both meat and vegetables in the air fryer will take longer because you can only cook one item at a time in an air fryer unless you purchase a twin basket model.

Choose a basket air fryer if you simply want to give air frying a try without having to invest a lot of money or kitchen space.

Size

Before you go shopping for an air fryer, measure the available counter space. You might as well just leave it out altogether if you're a frequent chip maker. Because they open upwards, top-opening versions may not be an option if you have limited room above the counter.

Look for an air fryer that is small and uniformly shaped so that it can be readily stored away when not in use.

The manufacturer's stated capacity or volume should also be considered. Unfortunately, not all manufacturers assess the usable capacity of their air fryers. Some measure the entire interior space. Even a "2500 gram" model won't be able to hold that much food, while a "10-liter" model might only be able to fry 500 g of chips.