Draft AI policy approved for publication for public comment
The aim of the AI policy is to ensure that both the benefits and risks brought by AI are evenly distributed across society and generations.
During a media briefing in Pretoria on Thursday, 2 April, the Minister said the policy aims to strengthen government's ability to regulate and adopt AI responsibly, while encouraging local innovation, supporting job creation and improving access to AI skills.
“The policy is structured around six core pillars aimed at promoting the responsible development and ethical deployment of AI.
“These core pillars are capacity and talent development; AI for inclusive growth and job creation; responsible governance; ethical and inclusive AI; cultural preservation and international integration; and human centred deployment,” said the Minister.
The policy recognises that a phased approach should be adopted, as AI deployment and risk profiles differ across sectors.
Source: SAnews.gov.za
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