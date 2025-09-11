South Africa
Logistics Transport
    CILTSA, ICFF sign MoU to boost skills and growth in SA logistics

    The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport SA (CILTSA) and the Institute for Customs and Freight Forwarding (ICFF) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at supporting skills development and growth in South Africa’s logistics sector.
    11 Sep 2025
    11 Sep 2025
    From left to right: Elvin Harris: President – Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport South Africa (CILTSA) and Ingrid du Buisson: Chief Executive Officer – Institute for Customs and Freight Forwarding (ICFF)
    From left to right: Elvin Harris: President – Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport South Africa (CILTSA) and Ingrid du Buisson: Chief Executive Officer – Institute for Customs and Freight Forwarding (ICFF)

    The agreement seeks to strengthen industry standards and create clear career pathways across customs, freight forwarding, and supply chain management.

    Collaboration to address industry challenges

    The partnership combines CILTSA’s expertise in transport, logistics, and supply chain management with ICFF’s specialist knowledge in customs and freight forwarding. Together, the organisations will tackle complex industry challenges and promote innovation through a coordinated approach.

    Ingrid du Buisson, CEO of the ICFF, said: This collaboration represents a shared commitment to advancing our industry. Instead of working in silos, we are building bridges to collectively take responsibility for ensuring our sector becomes globally competitive and raises its credibility.

    "As an industry that facilitates 95% of South Africa’s international trade, our mission is to professionalise this sector, and we look forward to collaborating with the industry to grow SA Inc."

    Elvin Harris, president of CILTSA, added: "By leveraging our respective strengths, we will be able to solve complex challenges and drive innovation. This partnership will have a direct and positive impact on students, employees, and professionals across the logistics value chain, ensuring we are better equipped to meet the demands of a dynamic global economy."

    Member benefits and career support

    Members of both organisations will gain access to networking and knowledge-sharing platforms, discounted rates for joint workshops, webinars, and events, and potential credentialing opportunities to strengthen professional recognition within the sector.

    Du Buisson and Harris concluded: "The MoU signifies a new era of cooperation, moving beyond traditional boundaries to create a more integrated and credible logistics ecosystem in South Africa."

