Bakwena ramps up N1 and N4 safety as Easter travel volumes rise

Bakwena Platinum Corridor Concessionaire is increasing safety and operational measures along the N1 and N4 corridors as Easter travel volumes begin to rise across Gauteng, Limpopo and North West.

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As part of its Easter safety campaign, Bakwena will deploy additional patrol and support vehicles to strengthen route monitoring and incident response.

The initiative forms part of an ongoing partnership with Motus Corporation, with six vehicles allocated to support surveillance, crash assistance and road user support during peak travel periods.

Focus on road safety and driver behaviour

“As we prepare for the increased traffic volumes, we want to remind road users that the road is a shared space,” said Solomon Kganyago, chief operations officer at Bakwena.

“It takes one good decision to save a life. We urge motorists to buckle up, obey speed limits, and ensure both drivers and vehicles are fit for the journey.”

Operational measures for peak travel period

Key measures include:

Motorists are advised to stop and rest every two hours or 200km to reduce fatigue-related risks.

Peak travel times flagged

Bakwena has identified the following peak congestion periods:

• Thursday, 2 April: 12pm – 9pm

• Friday, 3 April: 6am – 3pm

• Monday, 6 April: 12pm – 9pm

Travellers are encouraged to plan journeys outside of these periods where possible.

Motorists can pay toll fees using cash, debit or credit cards, or Sanral tags, with the latter remaining the fastest option for processing at toll plazas.

A 24/7 emergency and customer care line is available for motorists travelling the route.

Drivers are advised to use kilometre markers to confirm their location when requesting assistance.