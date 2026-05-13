Artscape celebrates its 55-year legacy

Artscape Theatre Centre is inviting Capetonians to become part of its living history as the iconic cultural institution marks its 55th anniversary with a public celebration on 19 May 2026 under the theme “A Place for All.”

The anniversary event places community participation at the centre of the celebration, reinforcing Artscape’s evolving role not only as a performance venue, but as one of South Africa’s most important cultural and civic spaces.

Artscape reflects on transformation and inclusion

At the heart of the celebrations is the unveiling of a new memory wall titled Becoming Artscape – A Place Reborn, a visual installation tracing the transformation of the building from the former Nico Malan Theatre into the inclusive arts institution it has become today.

The installation reflects the organisation’s broader cultural journey over the past five decades, documenting how the theatre has evolved alongside South Africa’s own social and political transformation.

Marlene le Roux, CEO of Artscape Theatre Centre, said the anniversary is ultimately about recognising the people who have shaped the institution’s legacy.

“This building belongs to the people,” said le Roux.

“For 55 years Artscape has held the stories, memories and creative spirit of generations of South Africans. This is an opportunity for the public to stand with us and become part of that continuing story.”

Public invited into the story of Artscape

A central moment of the day will see members of the public gather on the Artscape steps for a historic commemorative photograph designed to capture the generations of audiences, artists and communities connected to the venue over the decades.

The theatre is encouraging anyone with a personal connection to the building — whether through ballet, opera, jazz, school productions, musicals or live performances — to participate in the event.

The programme begins from 10h30 with welcoming performances across the piazza and foyer spaces, followed by the mural unveiling, open press conference, cake cutting ceremony and commemorative photograph.

The celebrations will conclude with a free lunchtime concert featuring opera performances and youth jazz bands, continuing Artscape’s long-standing commitment to making arts and culture more accessible to broader audiences.

More than a theatre

For more than half a century, Artscape Theatre Centre has remained one of the country’s most recognisable cultural institutions, hosting generations of productions, performances and artistic milestones.

Beyond its role as a theatre complex, Artscape has increasingly positioned itself as a platform for social inclusion, youth development and community engagement within Cape Town’s broader cultural economy.

The 55th anniversary celebrations reflect that continued evolution — inviting the public not simply to observe the institution’s history, but to actively participate in shaping its future.

Event details

Date: Tuesday, 19 May 2026

Venue: Artscape Theatre Centre

Public programme: 11h30 – 13h30. See: www.artscape.co.za

Entry: Free and open to the public