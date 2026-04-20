ALX accelerates gender parity in Africa's tech and AI workforce

Africa’s leading talent accelerator ALX is creating vital pathways to jobs for young people across Africa, providing tech, AI, creative and entrepreneurship education at scale, while driving gender parity in tech-enabled careers. An NPO funded by the Mastercard Foundation, women represent over half (55%) of the 347,100 ALX graduates and 45% of the 257,900 graduates who have secured work. The ALX ventures platform has further empowered 43,400 entrepreneurs - 41% female - and catalysed the creation of 60,100 new jobs through entrepreneurship, creating momentum across Africa’s technology, AI and entrepreneurship sectors.

Ruby Igwe - Country general manager at ALX Nigeria.

Ruby Igwe, Country General Manager at ALX Nigeria, says the tech ecosystem in Africa is growing exponentially, and ALX is making sure women are not left behind. "Investments in digital infrastructure, AI and innovation hubs are paving the way for remarkable opportunities. We’re seeing a decisive push toward gender inclusion, with women increasingly carving out impactful roles in data science, software engineering, product management, and beyond."

While there’s undeniable progress, Igwe says systemic barriers such as access to funding, unconscious bias, and limited representation in leadership continue to persist. According to A 2025 study by Linkedin and the World Economic Forum, AI could further widen the gender gap, as more women than men will be in jobs disrupted by GenAI (57% vs 43%), whereas less women than men will see their work augmented (46% vs 54%) by GenAI. ​ However, the rise of generative AI also presents an opportunity to reverse this trend if more women are equipped with critical AI skills.

“Proficiency in generative AI, prompt design, and cloud-based deployments is no longer confined to strictly technical roles; these skills are becoming mandatory across marketing, operations, human resources, and product strategy,” says Igwe. “Skills development and inclusive policies are essential to ensure women are represented in the AI-enabled workplace, enabling them to lead in shaping equitable and innovative technologies. ​ Industry leaders that harness a broader, more diverse workforce will gain a decisive edge.”

ALX provides the access, mentorship, practical skills training and supportive systems to enable young people to thrive - providing affordable access to training and the full ALX ecosystem at just $5 per month. ​ ALX actively builds strong mentorship networks, and fosters a community where women see role models and feel supported to excel. This impact is bolstered by ALX’s extensive employer partnerships, helping to connect graduates to leading global companies in need of AI-ready, diverse talent. ​

"Watching women step into their power, secure leadership roles, or successfully launch their ventures is the most fulfilling aspect of this work,” says Igwe. “We believe that proof multiplies. Every woman we equip with advanced digital skills becomes a catalyst for wider economic transformation in her community, and drives belief that these careers are within reach.”

ALX graduate Valentine Muriuki.

Valentine Muriuki, a Kenyan ALX graduate, is now a remote technical Salesforce Administrator working for US clients, alongside five or her ALX graduate cohort. “The foundation courses gave me not just the basics, but also the belief that I belong in tech too. My journey hasn’t just been about finding my place, but also making space for others. Lifting others as we rise creates a ripple effect, and that’s the real success.”

Nimie Chaylone, general manager at ALX Kigali and Nairobi, says: “What we’re witnessing at ALX is a movement that empowers women like Valentine to thrive, lead, and champion others. We’re building a collaborative ecosystem where every success story inspires new possibilities, and where women have the tools, the confidence, and the community to drive Africa’s digital future.”

With a mission to develop three million ethical tech leaders by 2035, ALX is determined to advance both digital transformation and gender parity as Africa rapidly positions itself as the next prominent hub for premier global tech talent. The organisation continues to expand its highly engaged networks and ecosystem, collaborating to build a digitally advanced African workforce with clear pathways to employment in the global marketplace.

“We urge ambitious young women across the continent to embrace this opportunity. Step into the digital economy, master your craft, and bring others along with you,” says Igwe. “There is a real opportunity here. All you need to do is take the first step.”



