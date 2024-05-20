Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

AICPA & CIMALitha CommunicationsJuta and CompanyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Banking News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Bantu Holimisa talks about the fragility of the ANC

Bantu Holimisa talks about the fragility of the ANC

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Afreximbank Q1 2024: Resilience amid challenges, income surges

    20 May 2024
    20 May 2024
    The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) recently unveiled its consolidated financial statements encompassing the Bank and its subsidiaries' performance for the first quarter of 2024, concluding on Sunday, 31 March 2024.
    Source: Afreximbank.
    Source: Afreximbank.

    Despite prevailing challenging geopolitical and macro-economic landscapes, the group showcased remarkable resilience, evidenced by sustained year-on-year growth and a notable uptick in shareholder value.

    Net Interest Income for Q1 2024 grew by 31.73% to $393.4m, compared to $298.6m for the prior year’s comparative period (Q1 2023). The increase was largely driven by a 40.07% increase in interest income to $721.8m, on the back of the growth in the Bank’s portfolio of loans and advances.

    Net interest margin improved to 4.82% compared to 4.40% in the corresponding period due to a combination of higher benchmark rates and effective management of borrowing costs.

    The group demonstrated an improvement in operating efficiency with a lower cost to income ratio of 14.50% in Q1’2024, compared to 16.82% in Q1’2023.

    This was achieved despite a 10.63% increase in operating expenses to $61.4m (Q1 2023: $55.5m). Staff costs rose by 28.55% year-on-year following an increase in staff headcount to support the growth of group business and other initiatives, in line with the bank’s sixth strategic plan, constituting 52.93% of the group’s expenses.

    Group total assets closed 1Q’2024 at $ 32.8bn compared to $33.5bn as at Sunday, 31 December 2023 (FY’2023).

    Financial strength and strategic outlook

    Cash and cash equivalents closed the period at $4.9bn (FY 2023: $5.6bn) with the liquidity ratio remaining strong at 14.9%.

    The group’s shareholders’ funds rose by 2.89% to $6.3bn as of 31 March 2024 (FY 2023: $6.1bn) on the back of growth in group net income of $178.7m. Callable capital, a significant proportion of which was credit enhanced as part of the bank’s capital management strategy was maintained at $3.7bn as of 31 March 2024 (FY 2023: $3.7bn).

    Denys Denya, Afreximbank's senior executive vice president, commented: "During the first quarter of the financial year 2024, Afreximbank group delivered a strong performance even as we expanded our subsidiary companies’ operations and our activities in the Caribbean.

    An oil rig lights up Cape Town harbour as the sun sets. The giant floating platforms are becoming regular visitors to the port as the city is marketing itself as the service hub for the lucrative oil fields off the west coast of Africa. Source: Reuters/Mike Hutchings
    New Africa Energy Bank to Invest $5bn in oil and gas projects

      28 Mar 2024

    "Looking ahead, we will continue to prioritise revenue and quality assets growth and operational efficiency, while ensuring capital adequacy and adequate liquidity levels are maintained.

    "Focusing on these key areas will enhance the group’s ability to execute its strategy and initiatives as outlined in its sixth strategic plan.”

    He added, “The implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) strongly supported by a robust payments and settlement system like PAPSS, is poised to strengthen the continent's economic resilience by providing a shield against volatility on the international scene.

    "Consequently, Africa is projected to sustain its resilience in 2024 and attain a growth rate of approximately 4 percent. We look forward to the rest of the year with confidence.”

    Read more: Afreximbank, AfCFTA, African Continental Free Trade Area
    NextOptions

    Related

    Source: Silversands Grand Anse.
    Afreximbank grants $30m for Silversands Hotel expansion
    9 hours
    An oil rig lights up Cape Town harbour as the sun sets. The giant floating platforms are becoming regular visitors to the port as the city is marketing itself as the service hub for the lucrative oil fields off the west coast of Africa. Source: Reuters/Mike Hutchings
    New Africa Energy Bank to Invest $5bn in oil and gas projects
     28 Mar 2024
    Source: Supplied. Bohani Hlungwane, head of trade and working capital, Pan-Africa, Absa CIB.
    No more business-as-usual in African capital markets
     22 Mar 2024
    South Africa celebrates first AfCFTA export to Ghana amidst global trade disruptions
    South Africa celebrates first AfCFTA export to Ghana amidst global trade disruptions
    28 Feb 2024
    Source: Reuters.
    Absa aims to harness Chinese corporate Africa push
    1 Feb 2024
    Source:
    Africa’s new online foreign exchange system will enable payments in local currencies – what you need to know
     5 Dec 2023
    Animation School selects Honoris as its partner for expansion
    Bullion PR & CommunicationAnimation School selects Honoris as its partner for expansion
    24 Nov 2023
    Source:
    #IATF2023: Afreximbank secures over $1bn in trade and investment deals
    15 Nov 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz