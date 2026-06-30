7 South African designers earn global exposure at Maison&Objet Paris

Seven of the country's most promising designers have been selected as winners of the Maison&Objet Rising Talent Awards South Africa 2026, earning the opportunity to exhibit at one of the world's most influential design fairs, Maison&Objet in Paris this September.

Oageng Manana and Tshegofatso Ramothibe of Meetlo Studio. Image supplied

The initiative, unveiled by Maison&Objet Pulse in partnership with Decorex Africa, highlights a new generation of designers whose work blends craftsmanship, cultural heritage and contemporary thinking, reinforcing South Africa's growing reputation as one of the world's most exciting design destinations.

South African creativity earns global recognition

The 2026 edition of the Rising Talent Awards arrives at a time when international attention is increasingly turning towards South Africa's design sector.

According to the organisers, creative hubs including Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban are attracting growing interest from global galleries, retailers and design professionals seeking fresh perspectives and innovative approaches to contemporary design.

Rather than simply following international trends, South African designers are creating work rooted in local narratives, traditional craftsmanship and cultural identity while speaking to global audiences.

This year's winners will showcase their work within Maison&Objet's prestigious Design District, giving them direct exposure to international buyers, collectors, manufacturers and design media.

7 designers shaping the future

The Rising Talent Awards recognise seven designers and studios whose work reflects the breadth and diversity of South Africa's contemporary creative landscape.

The 2026 winners are:





Together, their work spans furniture, lighting, ceramics, interior architecture, collectible design and material experimentation, demonstrating the multidisciplinary nature of South Africa's emerging design scene.

Design rooted in culture and craftsmanship

A defining characteristic across this year's winners is the way they reinterpret traditional craftsmanship through contemporary design.

Whether through hand-shaped ceramics inspired by South African landscapes, oversized crocheted lighting installations, furniture informed by indigenous knowledge systems or interiors influenced by cultural storytelling, the designers are creating work that feels both distinctly African and internationally relevant.

Zani Alberts and Martin Tallie of DEFT Studios. Image supplied

The organisers note that South African design increasingly represents a dialogue between ancestral knowledge and modern innovation, where weaving, sculptural forms, symbolism and traditional making techniques are reimagined through contemporary expression.

A platform for international growth

For many emerging designers, exhibiting at Maison&Objet represents a career-defining opportunity.

The international trade fair attracts thousands of buyers, retailers, architects, interior designers and media from around the world, providing direct access to global markets that can be difficult for independent studios to reach.

Members of the Rising Talent Awards jury believe the timing could not be better.

Alan Hayward and Garreth van Niekerk, co-artistic directors of Decorex Africa and 100% Design Africa, say the selected designers are entering the international market at a pivotal moment for South African design. They describe the country's emerging creative community as inventive, resilient and increasingly recognised as one of Africa's leading design forces.

Other jury members highlighted the exceptional quality of this year's entries, noting that narrowing the selection proved particularly challenging because of the strength and originality of the country's emerging talent.

Design as cultural storytelling

Beyond aesthetics, the Rising Talent Awards also showcase how South African designers are using creativity to tell stories about identity, heritage and place.

Across the selected studios, themes of sustainability, community empowerment, local manufacturing and material innovation feature prominently, reflecting a generation that sees design as both a commercial discipline and a cultural practice.

Rather than separating craft from contemporary design, the winners demonstrate how traditional knowledge can become the foundation for globally competitive creative businesses.

A growing global opportunity

The partnership between Maison&Objet and Decorex Africa marks an important milestone for South African design.

By creating a direct pathway from local recognition to one of Europe's premier design platforms, the initiative strengthens international visibility for South African creatives while reinforcing the country's position as an increasingly influential contributor to global design culture.

As the 2026 Rising Talent winners prepare to exhibit in Paris, they are doing more than showcasing individual collections. They are presenting a broader story of South African creativity—one defined by craftsmanship, innovation, cultural confidence and a distinctly contemporary African design language that continues to capture the attention of the world.