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Cape Union Mart unveils Live Life Outside brand repositioning

27 May 2026
27 May 2026

After more than 90 years of equipping South Africans for adventure, Cape Union Mart is entering a new chapter with the launch of its refreshed brand positioning, Live Life Outside.

This marks a strategic evolution for the outdoor retailer, moving beyond its long-standing Adventure Starts Here messaging to reflect changing consumer lifestyles and the growing role outdoor living plays in everyday life.

While the brand remains rooted in technical performance, durability and outdoor expertise, the repositioning broadens the definition of what “outside” means to modern consumers. From hiking trails and camping trips to neighbourhood walks, ocean swims, market strolls and social gatherings, the campaign recognises that outdoor experiences are becoming increasingly personal, accessible and lifestyle-driven.

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