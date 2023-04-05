Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

UCT Graduate School of BusinessBroad MediaShapiro Shaik Defries and AssociatesBizcommunity.comHelmXapo BankBinanceEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Economy News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


South African business activity contracts in March - PMI

5 Apr 2023
By: Bhargav Acharya
South African private sector economic activity contracted in March as rotational power cuts and inflationary pressures weighed on business, a survey showed on Wednesday...
Source: Reuters.
Source: Reuters.

The S&P Global South Africa Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 49.7 in March from 50.5 in February, dropping below the 50 mark dividing growth from contraction.

"Output returned to contraction after stabilising in the previous month, as firms highlighted that ongoing load shedding (power cuts) had curtailed activity," said David Owen, senior economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

State power utility Eskom is implementing the biggest rolling power cuts on record, leaving households and businesses in the dark for up to 10 hours a day.

Owen said recent price data suggest that the country could face another wave of inflation, with business costs rising at the fastest rate since July 2022.

"Exchange rate weakness, higher fuel costs and weak supply chain conditions led to a steep rise in purchase prices," he said.

However, a number of companies reported that sales are now picking up and providing some optimism, with confidence levels rising for the first time in six months, Owen added.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Read more: load shedding, Eskom, PMI

Related

Government revokes 'state of disaster' over power crisis
Government revokes 'state of disaster' over power crisis17 hours ago
SA fights to keep phone networks up as lights go out
SA fights to keep phone networks up as lights go out20 hours ago
How to bolster your small business against the impact of energy price hikes
Business Partners LimitedHow to bolster your small business against the impact of energy price hikes2 days ago
Power cuts, vandalism, theft prompt MTN security moves
Power cuts, vandalism, theft prompt MTN security moves31 Mar 2023
Eskom returns Ugandan power plants as licence expires
Eskom returns Ugandan power plants as licence expires28 Mar 2023
Spear moves closer to energy independence with Phase 2 solar expansion
Spear moves closer to energy independence with Phase 2 solar expansion23 Mar 2023
Koeberg maintenance plan hits milestone, delay expected in return to service
Koeberg maintenance plan hits milestone, delay expected in return to service22 Mar 2023
Source: Reuters.
EFF national shutdown: It's not business as usual20 Mar 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz