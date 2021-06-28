Covid-19 News South Africa

Menu

Covid-19

More Covid-19 news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Show more

Covid-19

Healthcare jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

SA moves to Alert Level 4 as Delta variant takes hold

28 Jun 2021
South Africa has moved to Adjusted Alert Level 4 for 14 days as the seven-day average of new daily Covid-19 infections nationally has overtaken the peak of the first wave in July last year, and will soon overtake the peak of the second wave experienced in January this year. The virulent Delta strain of the disease is responsible for the spike, President Cyril Ramaphosa said last night.
President Cyril Ramaphosa
The Delta variant of Covid-19 is rapidly displacing the previously dominant Beta variant. Gauteng now accounts for more than 60% of new cases in the country and with the exceptions of the Northern Cape and Free State, infections are rising rapidly in all other provinces.

He said the variant is more transmissible, more contagious and there is mounting evidence that people who have had the Beta variant don't have full immunity against the Delta variant. In addition, he said that the measures that were in place under Amended Alert Level 3 were not sufficient to curb the spread of the virus..

The Delta variant has now been detected in five of the provinces, namely the Eastern Cape, Free State, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape.

Restrictions


Under Adjusted Alert Level 4, the following measures are now in place.

  • Funerals and cremations are permitted, but attendance may not exceed 50 people and all social distancing and health protocols must be observed.
  • Night vigils, after-funeral gatherings and ‘after-tears’ gatherings are not allowed
  • Public spaces, such as beaches and parks, will remain open. However, no gatherings will be permitted.
  • Visits to old age homes, care facilities and other ‘congregant settings’ will be restricted.
  • Restaurants and other eateries will only be permitted to sell food for take-away or delivery.

Education


Ramaphosa said schools will start closing on Wednesday, and all schools will be expected to be closed by Friday.


Contact classes at tertiary institutions will end by Wednesday with limited access to the institutions. Residences will however remain open.

Economy


The president said most businesses will continue to operate at full capacity and should not be affected.
Comment

Read more: Cyril Ramaphosa, COVID-19

Related

Sars offices temporarily closed for physical visits2 days ago
Which 'tribes' are emerging from the pandemic?2 days ago
Over 50s Covid vaccination registration opens 1 July, rollout starts 15th2 days ago
Top 3 risks to businesses in 20212 days ago
How mining survived the pandemic23 Jun 2021
Cresta Awards sees upturn as pandemic effect recedes23 Jun 2021
Facebook#MarketingMasterminds: CEO of Gorilla Creative Media Jordan Wallace on The Huletts National Humthem and celebrating SA pride23 Jun 2021
Gauteng "on fire" as Covid-19 infections skyrocket22 Jun 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz