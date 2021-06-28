SA moves to Alert Level 4 as Delta variant takes hold

District Media Group started with a single building wrap in the Johannesburg CBD five years ago and, this year, it has launched its first digital site in the heart of the Sandton CBD. The boards set in the heart of Africa's richest square mile are the first of its nationwide roll out.Issued byDistrict Media Group
South Africa has moved to Adjusted Alert Level 4 for 14 days as the seven-day average of new daily Covid-19 infections nationally has overtaken the peak of the first wave in July last year, and will soon overtake the peak of the second wave experienced in January this year. The virulent Delta strain of the disease is responsible for the spike, President Cyril Ramaphosa said last night.
President Cyril Ramaphosa
The Delta variant of Covid-19 is rapidly displacing the previously dominant Beta variant. Gauteng now accounts for more than 60% of new cases in the country and with the exceptions of the Northern Cape and Free State, infections are rising rapidly in all other provinces.
He said the variant is more transmissible, more contagious and there is mounting evidence that people who have had the Beta variant don't have full immunity against the Delta variant. In addition, he said that the measures that were in place under Amended Alert Level 3 were not sufficient to curb the spread of the virus..
The Delta variant has now been detected in five of the provinces, namely the Eastern Cape, Free State, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape.
Restrictions
Under Adjusted Alert Level 4, the following measures are now in place.
Contact classes at tertiary institutions will end by Wednesday with limited access to the institutions. Residences will however remain open.
Economy
The president said most businesses will continue to operate at full capacity and should not be affected.
President #Ramaphosa: Alert #level4 measures will allow most economic activity to continue: •Go to work if unable to work remotely •Retail stores will remain open •Factories, mines, farms, & other businesses will continue to operate •Travel freely within your province pic.twitter.com/gHlPkk0B0s
