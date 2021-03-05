One year on: #Covid-19 by the numbers

South Africa will enter a nationwide lockdown for 21-days with effect from midnight on Thursday 26 March 2020, President Cyril Ramaphosa said...
24 Mar 2020
One year on
>1,5-million cases
>9,000,000 tests
50,000 recorded Covid-deaths
150,000 excess deaths
>1.4-million recoveries
Two waves
Discovery of the so-called South African variant - 501Y.V2
92,029 vaccines administered to frontline workers
Two-million jobs were lost
Despite the turmoil, suffering and disruption in 2020, South Africans showed their resilience when faced with hard times. And with the subsidence of the second wave and the Sisonke vaccine programme starting to gather momentum, there are glimmers of hope for the future.
Nicci Botha has been wordsmithing for more than 20 years, covering just about every subject under the sun and then some. She's strung together words on sustainable development, maritime matters, mining, marketing, medical, lifestyle... and that elixir of life - chocolate. Nicci has worked for local and international media houses including Primedia, Caxton, Lloyd's and Reuters. Her new passion is digital media.
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.