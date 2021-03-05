Covid-19 News South Africa

One year on: #Covid-19 by the numbers

5 Mar 2021
By: Nicci Botha
Today, 5 March, marks the first anniversary since the first Covid-19 case was identified in South Africa. How the world has changed since then.
Image: Twitter
#BREAKINGNEWS: First case of #Covid-19 in South Africa

The Minister of Health, Dr Zweli Mkhize, has confirmed the first case of Covid-19 in South Africa...

5 Mar 2020


It’s been a roller coaster ride, ever since.

In less than a month after the first diagnosis, we were heading for hard lockdown..

Ramaphosa announces nationwide lockdown

South Africa will enter a nationwide lockdown for 21-days with effect from midnight on Thursday 26 March 2020, President Cyril Ramaphosa said...

24 Mar 2020


One year on

  • >1,5-million cases
  • >9,000,000 tests
  • 50,000 recorded Covid-deaths
  • 150,000 excess deaths
  • >1.4-million recoveries
  • Two waves
  • Discovery of the so-called South African variant - 501Y.V2
  • 92,029 vaccines administered to frontline workers
  • Two-million jobs were lost

Despite the turmoil, suffering and disruption in 2020, South Africans showed their resilience when faced with hard times. And with the subsidence of the second wave and the Sisonke vaccine programme starting to gather momentum, there are glimmers of hope for the future.
Nicci Botha's articles

About Nicci Botha

Nicci Botha has been wordsmithing for more than 20 years, covering just about every subject under the sun and then some. She's strung together words on sustainable development, maritime matters, mining, marketing, medical, lifestyle... and that elixir of life - chocolate. Nicci has worked for local and international media houses including Primedia, Caxton, Lloyd's and Reuters. Her new passion is digital media.
