One year on: #Covid-19 by the numbers

Today, 5 March, marks the first anniversary since the first Covid-19 case was identified in South Africa. How the world has changed since then.

Image: Twitter

#BREAKINGNEWS: First case of #Covid-19 in South Africa The Minister of Health, Dr Zweli Mkhize, has confirmed the first case of Covid-19 in South Africa...

Ramaphosa announces nationwide lockdown South Africa will enter a nationwide lockdown for 21-days with effect from midnight on Thursday 26 March 2020, President Cyril Ramaphosa said...

One year on

>1,5-million cases

>9,000,000 tests

50,000 recorded Covid-deaths

150,000 excess deaths

>1.4-million recoveries

Two waves

Discovery of the so-called South African variant - 501Y.V2

92,029 vaccines administered to frontline workers

Two-million jobs were lost

It’s been a roller coaster ride, ever since.In less than a month after the first diagnosis, we were heading for hard lockdown..Despite the turmoil, suffering and disruption in 2020, South Africans showed their resilience when faced with hard times. And with the subsidence of the second wave and the Sisonke vaccine programme starting to gather momentum, there are glimmers of hope for the future.