Beast Foundation scholarship students celebrate one year anniversary

The Beast Foundation, in partnership with Inspired Education Group, has proudly announced the one-year anniversary of three high school scholarship recipients at Reddam House Helderfontein. The scholarships were awarded to Njabulo Zulu, Ethan Makombe, and Tshenolo Gaesenewe, who were selected from over 200 applicants from across South Africa.

Image supplied

The scholarships, which cover both tuition and boarding fees, have given these students access to a world-class education at Reddam House Helderfontein. In addition, The Beast Foundation sponsored school uniforms, stationery, and textbooks for the beneficiaries.

Ethan Makombe from Durban, Njabulo Zulu from Johannesburg, and Tshenolo Gaesenewe from Potchefstroom, have thrived in their new environment, despite the challenges that come with being away from home. All three students have found success in their academic and extramural activities, with Njabulo Zulu involved in aquatics, basketball, public speaking, chess, and a major production, Ethan Makombe excelling in drama and basketball, and Tshenolo Gaesenewe participating in hockey, soccer and choir.

Commenting on the scholarship recipients, Tendai Mtawarira, founder and chairperson of The Beast Foundation, said, “Tshenolo, Njabulo, and Ethan are excelling at Reddam Helderfontein. This makes me so happy and fulfils the mission of the Foundation which is to empower young people with education and provide them with access to wonderful resources and schools like Reddam that will enable them to thrive and succeed.”

Reddam House Helderfontein is a unique school that focuses on using nature as a classroom. The school’s innovative approach to education has resulted in students spending less time on their devices and more time interacting with each other. The school's approach to education is based on the belief that if students are learning about butterflies, they should be amongst the butterflies. This vision drives the school to expose its students to outdoor activities and experiential learning in the natural surroundings of the greater Helderfontein area.