Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

EduvosFundzaBET SoftwareBataEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Bursaries, Scholarships & Finance News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Beast Foundation scholarship students celebrate one year anniversary

28 Mar 2023
The Beast Foundation, in partnership with Inspired Education Group, has proudly announced the one-year anniversary of three high school scholarship recipients at Reddam House Helderfontein. The scholarships were awarded to Njabulo Zulu, Ethan Makombe, and Tshenolo Gaesenewe, who were selected from over 200 applicants from across South Africa.
Image supplied
Image supplied

The scholarships, which cover both tuition and boarding fees, have given these students access to a world-class education at Reddam House Helderfontein. In addition, The Beast Foundation sponsored school uniforms, stationery, and textbooks for the beneficiaries.

Ethan Makombe from Durban, Njabulo Zulu from Johannesburg, and Tshenolo Gaesenewe from Potchefstroom, have thrived in their new environment, despite the challenges that come with being away from home. All three students have found success in their academic and extramural activities, with Njabulo Zulu involved in aquatics, basketball, public speaking, chess, and a major production, Ethan Makombe excelling in drama and basketball, and Tshenolo Gaesenewe participating in hockey, soccer and choir.

Commenting on the scholarship recipients, Tendai Mtawarira, founder and chairperson of The Beast Foundation, said, “Tshenolo, Njabulo, and Ethan are excelling at Reddam Helderfontein. This makes me so happy and fulfils the mission of the Foundation which is to empower young people with education and provide them with access to wonderful resources and schools like Reddam that will enable them to thrive and succeed.”

Reddam House Helderfontein is a unique school that focuses on using nature as a classroom. The school’s innovative approach to education has resulted in students spending less time on their devices and more time interacting with each other. The school's approach to education is based on the belief that if students are learning about butterflies, they should be amongst the butterflies. This vision drives the school to expose its students to outdoor activities and experiential learning in the natural surroundings of the greater Helderfontein area.

NextOptions
Read more: Tendai Mtawarira, Reddam House

Related

How using a cross-curriculum approach in schools can boost entrepreneurship
How using a cross-curriculum approach in schools can boost entrepreneurship14 Apr 2022
Zetu Damane, Thibedi Meso join through-the-line advertising agency Think Creative Africa
Think Creative AfricaZetu Damane, Thibedi Meso join through-the-line advertising agency Think Creative Africa4 Aug 2021
Tendai Mtawarira's The Beast Foundation aims to uplift, inspire youth
Tendai Mtawarira's The Beast Foundation aims to uplift, inspire youth9 Mar 2021
#OrchidsandOnions: Making heroes possible
#OrchidsandOnions: Making heroes possible22 Sep 2020
Husqvarna and Tendai 'The Beast' Mtawarira offer empowering message of resilience
Husqvarna South AfricaHusqvarna and Tendai 'The Beast' Mtawarira offer empowering message of resilience21 Sep 2020
Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira announces retirement from international rugby
Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira announces retirement from international rugby7 Nov 2019
L to R: Jan Serfontein, JJ Engelbrecht and Tendai ‘Beast’ Mtawarira
Rugby stars sign on as BMW ambassadors9 Oct 2013

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz