Shoprite Group opens bursary applications for the 2023 and 2024 academic years

6 Feb 2023
The Shoprite Group invites high-achieving students to apply for its comprehensive bursaries for the 2023 and 2024 academic years.
Shoprite Group bursary holders Jack van Oordt, Bonolo Mashego and Prinothan Govender
Shoprite Group bursary holders Jack van Oordt, Bonolo Mashego and Prinothan Govender

Students enrolled for degree studies in Criminology, Accounting, Information Technology, E-Commerce, Retail Business Management and more can now apply for funding, which covers tuition fees and on-campus accommodation.

In the last financial year, the retailer spent over R16m on its bursary programme, which funded 206 students.

As the largest private sector employer in South Africa, the Group is one of the top graduate employers in the country. In 2022, for the second consecutive year, the retailer was awarded the Gradstar Students’ Choice Award for Retail Employer of Choice, an award voted for by students.

Image: Patricia de Lille -
De Lille to award built environment bursaries

25 Jan 2023

“All bursary recipients are offered employment with the Group on completion of their studies,” says Lungile Koti, senior early careers specialist.

Bonolo Mashego, 24, from Soweto, graduated with a B.Com Accounting degree from the University of Johannesburg and is now doing her accounting articles at the Group’s home office in Cape Town.

“Unlike working for an auditing firm where your only focus is auditing, Shoprite has exposed me to various parts of the business. This opened more avenues for me, and I was able to find my perfect fit in financial management within operations,” explains Mashego.

Jack Van Oordt, 23, from Cape Town is starting his data science apprenticeship after the Group funded his BSc Mathematical and Statistical Sciences degree. “The exposure that Shoprite has already given me through vacation work has inspired my passion for retail and my ambitions to create innovations that can enhance and improve the customer experience even further,” says Van Oordt.

Apply for a comprehensive bursary from the Shoprite Group before 30 April 2023: [https://www.shopriteholdings.co.za/careers/bursaries.html]]

