Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Youth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeAfrica MonthMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

MeltwaterBET SoftwareBidvest MobilityThe Innovator TrustStoneDomains.co.zaEasyDebitKeys CommunicationsClockworkSASEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

4th Industrial Revolution News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


New artificial intelligence industry body launches in South Africa

6 Jun 2023
An industry body called The South African Artificial Intelligence Association (SAAIA) has been launched in the country. SAAIA says it is focused on promoting the advancement of responsible AI in South Africa by uniting practitioners across commercial, government, academic, startup and NGO sectors.
Source:
Source: Pexels

"From hype to a global reality the SAAIA vision has been shaped by analysing the global and local landscape, identifying needs and filling the blanks with research. This has revealed both the challenges and opportunities AI and related smart technologies can bring to South Africa for both citizens and the wider economy. Our vision is evidence-based with responsible, human-centric AI as its foundation," SAAIA said in a statement.

10 key objectives on which SAAIA's mission is underpinned:

  • Serve as the voice of the industry
  • Provide analysis and research to inform strategy and decision making
  • Help national, provincial and city governments with policy making
  • Unite buyers and suppliers to grow the economy
  • Connect SMMEs to funding to create new companies and jobs
  • Attract FDI to South Africa as the “4IR gateway” to Africa
  • Help African smart tech companies find markets abroad
  • Showcase the best of South African AI Innovation and research
  • Promote debate on inclusion, ethics, regulation and standards
  • Share best practices and education resources for all

Dr Nick Bradshaw, the founder of SAAIA, stated:

“Our research has shown that AI and related automation technologies are currently impacting 120+ traditional industries globally and creating new opportunities and challenges in timescale never seen before. The speed of this disruption is faster than any other industrial revolution that has gone before it. SAAIA seeks to encourage stakeholders in the adoption of responsible AI for the commercial and societal benefit of the citizens of South Africa with a primary focus on regulation, economic growth, trade, investment, fairness, equality and inclusivity."

The founding advisory board members include; Michalsons, GIZ, ExploreAI, Cirrus AI, TinyML Foundation, Augmented Startups, Data Economy Policy Hub (DepHUB), Socially Acceptable, mLab, Zindi, Technology Innovation Agency, ecosystem.Ai, Tshwane University of Technology, Western Cape Government and Webber Wentzel.

NextOptions
Read more: artificial intelligence, AI, Nick Bradshaw



Related

Source:
The rise of digital marketing: Assessing the impact of AI and machine learning on advertising practices2 days ago
Image supplied. Joe Hamman, founder and CEO, Novus Group, says the future of media monitoring lies in the integration of human and AI
Media monitoring's future lies in the integration of human and AI2 Jun 2023
Source: Supplied.
RSSA, GE HealthCare unite; enhance SA cardiac imaging capabilities31 May 2023
Image supplied by Regine le Roux. Photographer: David Itumbi (Kenya). (L to r) Derick Chiweshe (Zambia), Hazel Zulu (Zambia), Davies Mupenda (Zambia), Pamela Mupoti (Zambia), Regine le Roux (South Africa) , Katasha Ponya (Zambia)
#AfricaMonth: Creative Africa - Exploring the PR potential of Africa as an emerging economic & reputation powerhouse24 May 2023
Source:
BetaLife Health makes headway in Africa with AI-backed blood donations22 May 2023
Free marketing AI tools every small business should know about
Free marketing AI tools every small business should know about19 May 2023
Source © Tanit Boonruen AppsFlyer has launched new measurement and Data Clean Room support for ChatGPT plugins
New analytics and measurement support for ChatGPT plugins12 May 2023
#AfricaTechWeek: Unleashing the power of AI in Africa: Expert insights and predictions
#AfricaTechWeek: Unleashing the power of AI in Africa: Expert insights and predictions12 May 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz