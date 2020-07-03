67 Logos Designathon to assist small businesses

Despite, or perhaps because of, the current crisis, CWDi has announced that the company will once again host the annual 67 Logos, but this year the initiative is a virtual one.
Lesley Waterkeyn, founder and vice-chairman at CWDi.
CWDi is calling upon designers and small businesses to become part of this year’s 67 Logos Designathon. An initiative where designers from across the country design a uniquely crafted logo for small businesses that need a boost to take their business to the next level. Designers are invited to volunteer their time, all SMEs need to do is enter to be matched with a designer. There are no costs involved.
“We believe that a good logo is vitally important, as first impressions count and if your logo looks professional chances are, people are going to take you more seriously. It’s easy to stand up, it’s hard to stand out, especially in this crowded digital world and especially at this time. We want to help our fellow entrepreneurs to keep fighting, to stay positive and to come out of this with a business that has survived and will then prosper” says Lesley Waterkeyn, the brainchild behind the initiative, founder and vice-chairman at CWDi.
During Covid-19 many companies are either struggling, or people are starting their own new small businesses due to a loss of jobs and income. A professionally designed logo is costly for a small business and getting one designed at no cost could be crucial in boosting and positioning an SME or entrepreneur.
The designers will be selected and matched with small businesses based on their profiles, passions, and experiences. After applying, designers will receive a brief via email and will then liaise directly with their matched businesses to start working on the logos in their own time. All the logos will have to be submitted by midnight on 17 July.
On the 18 July, Mandela Day, all the designers and businesses will join CWDi for a ‘Courage and Connect’ webinar with Lele Mehlomakhulu, non-executive director at CWDi and founder and MD of MPower Solutions. This will be followed by the big reveal of the newly designed logos.
From 2018 to 2019, the 67 Logos Designathon has changed 134 lives and the aim is to do more in 2020. Based on the survey results done by CWDi, of all the businesses that have been part of this amazing initiative, 86% are still using the logos that were designed for them, 91% are still in business, 72% had an increase in revenue for the past financial year and 66% have employed staff and have grown their team.
“The 67 Logos Designathon has had a huge, positive impact in the past two years. Let us all unite through the power of design to make a difference; an awesome logo is the head start that every business needs,” concludes Waterkeyn.
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.