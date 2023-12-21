Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Ignition GroupSappiEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Youth Employment News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Thousands of jobs created in tourism, clothing sectors in W Cape

    21 Dec 2023
    21 Dec 2023
    Targeted skills programmes run by the Western Cape’s Department of Economic Development and Tourism (Dedat), in partnership with the private sector, resulted in 2,772 jobs for previously unemployed young people between April and November 2023.
    Image source: Wavebreak Media Ltd –
    Image source: Wavebreak Media Ltd – 123RF.com

    The province said there has been "notable" post-pandemic growth in the tourism sector.

    According to the latest data, between 2021 and 2022, 154,442 tourism jobs were created in the province, bringing the total to 214,909 jobs.

    “In just three sectors in the Western Cape, we have seen the creation of nearly 160,000 jobs since 2021. This achievement has not happened by chance and is the result of hard work, strategic support, and critical partnerships with the private sector to support and enable businesses to do what they do best – create jobs,” said Western Cape Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC, Mireille Wenger.

    She said she was “extremely” proud of the work done by Dedat, together with the private sector.

    “We are getting the most out of every cent of public funds by enabling job creation in the province, despite the current tough economic climate and a fiscal crisis that has resulted in unprecedented in-year budget cuts.

    “The thousands of jobs being created are a true testament to the power of partnerships between the public and private sectors, for the benefit of all residents,” Wenger said.

    She noted the key outcomes of the targeted programmes within Dedat this year.

    These include the skills training and placement programmes in the clothing and textiles sector, which created 402 jobs.

    Meanwhile, the partnership with Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) also placed 124 unemployed youth at the Cape Town International Airport to assist with providing information services to travellers and help process passengers in peak times.

    The provincial department also worked with the thriving Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) sector to upskill and place 2,196 previously jobless youngsters in full-time employment opportunities in the sector.

    “2023 has been a year of jobs and growth in the Western Cape.”

    However, Wenger said without a growing pool of talent, the province cannot hope to take full advantage of the immense potential of the economy or give young people the opportunities they need to succeed.

    “This is why we will continue to work hard with our partners and stakeholders across all levels of government, our international partners and investors, and across the private sector to invest in the right qualifications, skills, and experience for jobs available this year and in the future.

    “We can create many more jobs and opportunities for a better future for everyone in our province,” Wenger said.

    Read more: Department of Economic Development and Tourism, youth employment
    NextOptions

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za


    Related

    Shoprite recognised for transformative youth employment at ESG Awards
    Shoprite recognised for transformative youth employment at ESG Awards
    10 Oct 2023
    Image source: fauxels from
    Why you should be employing younger staff
     31 Jul 2023
    Overcoming the barriers to entry for youth joining the workforce: Tangible impact is possible now
    Red & YellowOvercoming the barriers to entry for youth joining the workforce: Tangible impact is possible now
    Source:
    Labour dept hosts career expo for Eastern Cape youth
    27 Jun 2023
    Matheko Waleng Principal at Signium Africa
    Youth, remain resilient in the face of a tough job market
    22 Jun 2023
    Snapshot of the youth jobseeker segment
    PnetSnapshot of the youth jobseeker segment
    Image source: RF._.studio from
    Employment Tax Incentive expanded
    10 Feb 2023
    15 students selected in Gibb, Yes youth employability initiative
    15 students selected in Gibb, Yes youth employability initiative
    8 Feb 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz