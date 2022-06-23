Vodacom connects youth to gig economy through Get-a-Gig

In a bid to do its part for youth employment and combat South Africa's high unemployment rate, Vodacom has launched Get-a-Gig through Nxt Lvl with a three-year vision of connecting one million youth to jobs or gigs by 2024.
Image: Supplied
Vodacom’s Get-a-Gig matches a job seeker (youth) with job opportunities or gig opportunities within Vodacom and its partners, while allowing them to grow, learn and earn. Get-a-Gig was launched as an extension of Vodacom’s recently revamped Nxt Lvl (pronounced next level), a platform aimed to address the challenges faced by young people, offering them opportunities to connect, learn and earn as well as giving them access to the right tools to help them reach their potential.
Nxt Lvl also empowers young people to manoeuvre through their lives into adulthood, particularly at a time when they are seeking jobs, and unemployment is at a high. "Our vision is to make sure that we leave no one behind, especially young people who form a critical part of the country’s future. The launch of Get-a-Gig is yet another way that we at Vodacom strive to fight the rising youth unemployment rate," said Jorge Mendes, chief officer of consumer business at Vodacom. "Our purpose is centred on building a digital society with techco-solutions and an education ecosystem that transforms lives for a better tomorrow.
"By [youth] earning a living, connected by the use of our technology, we believe they can go further," added Mendes.
Get-a-Gig is available free of charge to all Nxt Lvl customers via the My Vodacom App and VodaPay.
New customers need to download the My Vodacom or VodaPay App, register for Nxt Lvl (if they haven't already), click on the Get-a-Gig tile to register and create a profile, then simply search and apply for available gigs in their area. Click on VodaPay from the Apple and Android app stores, to download the VodaPay super app.
For more information, visit www.vodacom.co.za