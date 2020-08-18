Blue Yonder to power Distell's supply chain digital transformation

Distell, the producers and marketers of alcoholic beverages, has selected Blue Yonder to power its supply chain digital transformation.

Distell produces and markets a diverse portfolio of alcoholic brands globally. Distell, which operates in eight locations across the globe, is in the process of transforming its integrated business planning process.A key component of this transformation is the need to evolve to a SaaS and cloud-based supply chain solution – ensuring that the company’s supply chain practices are efficient, agile and protect the environment, while meeting its customers’ requirements.Distell has selected several Luminate Planning solutions, including demand planning, sales and operations planning, supply planning and replenishment – all powered by Blue Yonder’s Luminate platform.“We chose Blue Yonder because we were looking for the right partner to join us on our transformational journey,” said Kershen Pillay, Distell Corporate Services Director. “Blue Yonder showed us that they are committed to this partnership through their ability to implement and provide a managed service offering with best-in-class solutions.”