Two outbreaks of H7 bird flu in poultry reported

In total 9,500 farm poultry died from the virus in the town of Victor Khanye in the Mpumalanga province, with one location having 2,000 poultry and the other 7,500, WOAH said, citing South African authorities.
The strain detected was H7, which is different from the H5N1 one that has killed several hundred million birds around the world.
