Africa


Two outbreaks of H7 bird flu in poultry reported

27 Jun 2023
By: Sybille de La Hamaide
Two outbreaks of the highly pathogenic H7 bird flu in poultry have been reported in the east of Johannesburg, the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) has said.
Chickens are seen at a poultry farm outside Klerksdorp in the North West province, South Africa, August 15, 2018. Picture taken August 15, 2018. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo
Chickens are seen at a poultry farm outside Klerksdorp in the North West province, South Africa, August 15, 2018. Picture taken August 15, 2018. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

In total 9,500 farm poultry died from the virus in the town of Victor Khanye in the Mpumalanga province, with one location having 2,000 poultry and the other 7,500, WOAH said, citing South African authorities.

The strain detected was H7, which is different from the H5N1 one that has killed several hundred million birds around the world.

SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

About Sybille de La Hamaide

Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Susan Fenton.
