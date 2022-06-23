Industries

Remaining Covid-19 regulations cancelled

23 Jun 2022
Health Minister, Joe Phaahla, on Wednesday repealed the several Covid-19 regulations relating to the wearing of face masks, gatherings and persons entering the country.
Image source: Polina Tankilevitch from
Image source: Polina Tankilevitch from Pexels

The regulations were promulgated by the Minister on 4 May in the Regulations Relating to the Surveillance and the Control of Notifiable Medical Conditions. President Cyril Ramaphosa in a national address in April said the regulations would be eased gradually.

The gazetting of the regulations means that the wearing of face masks in any public-use indoor space or when on public transport to contain the spread of Covid-19 fell away, as was required.

On gatherings, people congregating in public spaces will no longer be limited to certain numbers.

The regulations stipulated that a maximum of 50% of the venue capacity may be occupied, provided that every attendee must be vaccinated against Covid-19 and produce a valid vaccination certificate. Alternatively, they could produce a valid certificate of a negative Covid-19 test obtained not more than 72 hours before the date of the gathering.

Where the sub-regulation (3) was not complied with, then attendance at the indoor gathering had to be limited to 1,000 people or 50% of the capacity, whichever is smaller.

For any outdoor gathering, a maximum of 50% of the venue capacity could be occupied.

This was provided that every attendee was vaccinated against Covid-19 and produced a valid vaccination certificate. Otherwise, they could produce a valid certificate of a negative Covid-19 test which was obtained not more than 72 hours before the date of the gathering.

Regarding limitations on people entering the country, the regulations required that any person entering the country be vaccinated against Covid-19 and produce a valid vaccination certificate.

Alternatively, this group of people needed to produce a valid certificate of a negative PCR Covid-19 test not older than 72 hours before the date of departure.
SAnews.gov.za
SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.
Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
