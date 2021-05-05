Marketing & Media News South Africa

Applications open for the 2021 Facebook Community Accelerator Program

5 May 2021
Facebook is inviting community leaders from South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria to apply for the 2021 Facebook Community Accelerator Program - a program that offers participants training, mentorship and up to $50,000 in funds to invest in an initiative that extends their community's positive impact.
Photo by Christina Morillo© from Pexels

The aim of the community accelerator is to help leaders of Facebook communities to harness the power of their community to turn ideas into action. The selected leaders will spend five months learning from experts, coaches and a customised curriculum so they can strengthen their community.

Lessons include community identity foundations, leading action-oriented programmes and sustainability. Participants will also receive early access to new Facebook products aimed at helping communities better manage and activate their members.

Plan an initiative


Participants will identify an important initiative that will create a positive impact on the broader world and develop a plan to mobilise their community around their goal. Initiatives will be shared with potential partners, mentors and a panel of judges for the chance to be awarded funding and receive public recognition.

Participants will then spend three months executing their initiatives. They will collaborate with advocates and leaders in the community space and work with the Facebook team to bring their ideas to life.

Says Kiran Yoliswa, partner management lead for the Middle East and Africa Community Partnerships at Facebook: “Facebook communities and their leaders are helping to resolve social challenges, sharing knowledge and information, while connecting with others that share their interests or passion for a cause. We've seen so many incredible communities from across South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria using our platform to drive change and provide support and encouragement for thousands of people, we’re excited to offer their Facebook Community leaders this program to help amplify their impact even more.”

How to apply


This program is open to communities that have a presence in Facebook Groups with leaders who are 18 years or older. Communities must have existed for over one year and must have a minimum size of 1,000 members. Applications are now open and close on 31 May 2021.

Apply at https://www.facebook.com/community/accelerator.
