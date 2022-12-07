Industries

Telviva One: your business communications anywhere, anytime, on any device

7 Dec 2022
Issued by: Telviva
With so many disparate communication channels, meaningful customer engagements have become fractured and disrupted. But Telviva, the regional market leader in business communications, has perfected a cloud-based platform - Telviva One - that synchronises fixed-line and mobile voice, video and chat on a single intelligent portal for more effective internal and external communications.
Telviva One: your business communications anywhere, anytime, on any device

Switching to Telviva One means that organisations get to enjoy reduced overall call costs, and the ability to synchronise their business communications with Google and Microsoft calendars and contact books. Businesses can further enhance customer experiences by integrating Telviva One with their CRM system, as well as using open standards API's to take advantage of world-class solutions such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google tools such as smart assistants and analytics, chatbots, and transcription services.

No more lost calls. No more missed opportunities. Instead, you can look forward to more first call resolutions, more productivity and profitability. And it’s all thanks to the single-view interface that provides the complete customer history and metrics right at your fingertips. Contact us today.

Telviva
Telviva, formerly Connection Telecom, is a market leader in cloud-based communications for business. Seamlessly integrating voice, video and chat in one intelligent platform, Telviva enables you to have better quality conversations with customers, suppliers and staff.

