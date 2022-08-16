Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

iContact BPOBidvest MobilityEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Telecoms News South Africa

Menu

MTN appoints Icasa's outgoing CEO as chief of staff

16 Aug 2022
The MTN Group has announced that it has appointed Willington Ngwepe as chief of staff of the group president and CEO, effective 1 October. Ngwepe is the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa's (Icasa) outgoing CEO.
Willington Ngwepe
Willington Ngwepe

He has spent the last five years as CEO of Icasa. Before that, he was the chief operating officer.

“Willington brings with him extensive leadership, technology and regulatory experience that will be invaluable as we execute on our strategic intent of leading digital solutions for Africa’s progress,” said MTN group president and CEO Ralph Mupita.

“We welcome him to the MTN Group, where his focus will be on providing advisory, strategic and operational support on specific matters driven directly from the GCEO office.”

Willington has a LLB and LLM (communication law) from the University of the Witwatersrand, and an LLM (tax law) from the University of South Africa.

NextOptions
Read more: MTN, ICASA, MTN group, Ralph Mupita

Related

Icasa CEO Willington Ngwepe to step down
Icasa CEO Willington Ngwepe to step down11 Aug 2022
#OrchidsandOnions: The solution with sports branding
#OrchidsandOnions: The solution with sports branding8 Aug 2022
Image supplied: (l to r) Stina Van Rooyen - Kantar BrandZ lead, South Africa, Natalie Otte - chief client officer SA, Insights Division, Kantar, Mapula Bodibe - chief consumer officer, MTN SA, Nomsa Mazibuko - general manager: brand and communication, MTN SA, Ivan Moroke - CEO South Africa Kantar’s Insights Division
Kantar BrandZ: Fundamentals key for brand growth4 Aug 2022
Source: © Elisha News Zibonele FM, the Khayelitsha-based community station is due to be closed this Wednesday by Icasa
Dispute over Icasa's closure of Zibonele FM19 Jul 2022
MTN is in discussion to buy Telkom
MTN is in discussion to buy Telkom15 Jul 2022
MTN Business App Of The Year Awards opens for entries - R1m prize money
MTN Business App Of The Year Awards opens for entries - R1m prize money12 Jul 2022
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz