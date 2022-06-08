Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2022Africa MonthWomen's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

TelvivaRocketseedBizcommunity.comDomains.co.zaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Telecoms News South Africa

Menu

Icasa chairperson Keabetswe Modimoeng resigns

8 Jun 2022
The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) has announced that its chairperson Dr Keabetswe Modimoeng has resigned.
Dr Keabetswe Modimoeng
Dr Keabetswe Modimoeng
"The chairperson, who cited a need to take some time off after an enervating period, tendered his resignation today and will commence serving notice to ensure a smooth handover. After a much-needed break, he will consider future options," Icasa said in a statement.

Dr Modimoeng joined Icasa in April 2016 and has over a period of six years served as a councillor, acting chairperson and duly appointed chairperson of the authority. He served on various committees of the council including as a member of the Complaints and Compliance Committee (CCC).

Icasa said the resignation is being processed through the relevant appointing authorities and that the chairperson has committed himself to ensuring that the period of transition is seamless and that proper continuity is guaranteed during the handover period.

"Icasa council and management would like to thank Dr Modimoeng for his steady and decisive leadership, guidance and attention to governance over the years - yielding success in moments where some milestones practically seemed impossible.

"The undisputed highlight of his decisive leadership in the sector has been steering the authority towards the successful conclusion of the complex and historic spectrum auction licensing process.

"Whilst awaiting the completion of the process for appointment of four additional members, the authority continues to be led by a strong team comprising the remaining four councillors who will continue to receive the support of management and the entire organisation. We wish him well with his future endeavours," Icasa concluded.
NextOptions
Read more: ICASA, Independent Communications Authority of South Africa, Dr Keabetswe Modimoeng

Related

Icasa linking SIM cards to biometrics - how new regulations aim to keep consumers safe
Icasa linking SIM cards to biometrics - how new regulations aim to keep consumers safe10 May 2022
Icasa looks into the subscription broadcasting services market
Icasa looks into the subscription broadcasting services market10 May 2022
Telkom reaches out-of-court settlement with Icasa
Telkom reaches out-of-court settlement with Icasa11 Apr 2022
Source:
Why is community radio an essential investment?30 Mar 2022
Image source: © Fedor Selivanov –
Icasa wraps up spectrum auction18 Mar 2022
Icasa surpasses expected R8bn spectrum auction target
Icasa surpasses expected R8bn spectrum auction target14 Mar 2022
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz