Icasa chairperson Keabetswe Modimoeng resigns

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) has announced that its chairperson Dr Keabetswe Modimoeng has resigned.

Dr Keabetswe Modimoeng

"The chairperson, who cited a need to take some time off after an enervating period, tendered his resignation today and will commence serving notice to ensure a smooth handover. After a much-needed break, he will consider future options," Icasa said in a statement.Dr Modimoeng joined Icasa in April 2016 and has over a period of six years served as a councillor, acting chairperson and duly appointed chairperson of the authority. He served on various committees of the council including as a member of the Complaints and Compliance Committee (CCC).Icasa said the resignation is being processed through the relevant appointing authorities and that the chairperson has committed himself to ensuring that the period of transition is seamless and that proper continuity is guaranteed during the handover period."Icasa council and management would like to thank Dr Modimoeng for his steady and decisive leadership, guidance and attention to governance over the years - yielding success in moments where some milestones practically seemed impossible."The undisputed highlight of his decisive leadership in the sector has been steering the authority towards the successful conclusion of the complex and historic spectrum auction licensing process."Whilst awaiting the completion of the process for appointment of four additional members, the authority continues to be led by a strong team comprising the remaining four councillors who will continue to receive the support of management and the entire organisation. We wish him well with his future endeavours," Icasa concluded.