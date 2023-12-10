Industries

Data & Analytics News South Africa

Vertiv helps Intel take AI acceleration fight to Nvidia

10 Dec 2023
Vertiv and Intel are working together to provide a liquid cooling solution that will support the Intel Gaudi3 AI accelerator, a next-generation AI hardware platform that will launch in 2024
Vertiv liquid cooling system
Vertiv liquid cooling system

The increasing heat output of AI applications and high-performance computing has led to a surge in demand for more efficient and environmentally friendly cooling solutions. Liquid cooling is emerging as a preferred choice for many organisations.

The Gaudi3 AI accelerator from Intel will support both liquid-cooled and air-cooled servers, backed by Vertiv’s pumped two-phase (P2P) cooling infrastructure. The liquid-cooled solution has been tested up to 160kW accelerator power using facility water from 17°C up to 45°C. The air-cooled solution has been tested up to 40kW of heat load that can be deployed in warm ambient air data centres up to 35°C.

Nvidia head office, Santa Clara
Nvidia is the early winner in the AI gold rush

  24 Aug 2023

“The compute required for AI workloads has put a spotlight on performance, cost and energy efficiency as top concerns for enterprises today,” said Dr Devdatta Kulkarni, principal engineer and lead thermal engineer on this project at Intel.

“To support increasing thermal design power and heat flux for next-generation accelerators, Intel has worked with Vertiv and other ecosystem partners to enable an innovative cooling solution that will be critical in helping customers meet critical sustainability goals.”

Reach sustainability goals

This innovative cooling solution will aid customers in implementing heat reuse, warm water cooling, free air cooling, and reductions in power usage effectiveness (PUE), water usage effectiveness (WUE) and total cost of ownership (TCO).

“The Intel Gaudi3 AI accelerator provides the perfect solution for a Vertiv and Intel collaboration,” said John Niemann, SVP global thermal line of business at Vertiv.

“Vertiv continues to expand our broad liquid cooling portfolio, resulting in our ability to support leaders of next generation AI technologies, like Intel. Vertiv helps customers accelerate the adoption of AI quickly and reliably, while also helping them to achieve sustainability goals.”

Let's do Biz